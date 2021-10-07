Justin Trudeau I’m sorry I overlooked the first national truth and the day of reconciliation | Justin Trudeau





Liberal Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has said it was a mistake to take his family on holiday on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by honoring lost children and indigenous school survivors. Trudeau flew to Tofino, British Columbia, with his family on Thursday after his government in June set a September 30 federal holiday to highlight the legacy of so-called residential schools. Local leaders criticized Trudeau for failing to deliver on his promise to make reconciliation a priority. Trudeau, 49, returned to power in a closely contested election last month but failed to win a majority. Choosing to travel on vacation was a mistake, and I’m sorry, Trudeau told reporters. I am focused on doing this right. The schools operated between 1831 and 1996 and removed some 150,000 indigenous children from their families. Some were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in schools in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called cultural genocide. The discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves in two previous schools this year reopened the deep scars left by Canada’s European colonization and subsequent efforts to assimilate indigenous cultures. Quick guide Residential schools in Canada show Residential schools in Canada Over 100 years, more than 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their families to attend state-funded Christian boarding schools in an effort to forcibly assimilate them into Canadian society. They were given new names, forcibly converted to Christianity, and banned from speaking their native languages. Thousands died of disease, neglect, and suicide; many never returned to their families. The last residential school was closed in 1996. Nearly three-quarters of the 130 residential schools were run by Roman Catholic missionary congregations, with others operated by the Presbytery, Anglican, and the United Church of Canada, which today is the largest Protestant denomination in the country. In 2015, a story Truth and Reconciliation Commission which concluded that the residential school system constituted a policy of cultural genocide. Survivor testimony made it clear that sexual, emotional, and physical abuse was rampant in schools. And the trauma suffered by students was often passed on to the younger generations, a reality magnified by the systematic inequalities that persist across the country. The First Dozens of Nations have no access to drinking water, and racism against indigenous people is rampant within the health care system. Indigenous people are overrepresented in federal prisons, and indigenous women are killed at a much higher rate than other groups. Commissioners identified 20 unmarked graves in previous residential schools, but they also warned that other unidentified graves had not yet been found across the country. Photo: Saskatchewan Provincial Archives / SASKATCHE Provincial Archives Thank you for your comment. Trudeau was invited to attend a ceremony on September 30 at the first Tkemlps nation at Secwpemc in British Columbia, where the graves of unmarked children were discovered earlier this year. He did not go, but later said he spent time talking to victims and residential school survivors over the phone. The Prime Minister said that he then called the head of Tkemlps to Secwpemc, Rosanne Casimir. I would like to thank Chief Casimir for my call this weekend so I could apologize directly for not being with him and her community that day, Trudeau said, adding that he was planning to visit the first nation very soon.

