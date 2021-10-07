Law School News: Robert H. McKinney Law School: IUPUI





IU McKinney Virtual Student Series International Speaker 12 November 10/06/2021 IU McKinney will host the International Student Virtual Fall 2021 Series on November 12th. Four Master of Laws students from Brazil, Nigeria and Zimbabwe will discuss law in their home countries during the event. Paula Marques Merlin will discuss “General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) – How Brazil and the United States are Acting with this New Regulation.” GDPR, a regulation from Europe, affected several international companies collecting personal data from people in the European Union. The regulation was envisaged to be implemented by Brazil in 2021. Marques Merlin is a lawyer from Brazil with more than 10 years of legal experience in litigation and in corporate, commercial, civil, labor and employment law. She is studying the path of Corporate and Commercial Law for LL.M. Adedoyin Adeniran will talk about “Corporate Structure and Intellectual Property Rights in Nigeria”. Her discussion will cover the organizational structure of different types of companies in Nigeria and address the intellectual property rights that belong to each company based on its structure or activities. Adeniran is a lawyer from Nigeria, where her areas of expertise include real estate, outsourcing, corporate finance, intellectual property, agriculture, compliance and technology. She is studying the path of Corporate and Commercial Law for LL.M. Denise Theresa Chisveto will present “The legal framework for realizing the right to health care for people with disabilities in Zimbabwe”. Chisveto will talk about gaps in Zimbabwean legal instruments. She is from Zimbabwe where she has volunteered at the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprise Community Development (Gender Department). She is the first law school student in LL.M. track in World Trade Law. Hakeemat Ijaiya will discuss “The Effectiveness of Alternative Dispute Resolution Prices under International Trade Contracts: A Comparative Analysis of Nigeria and the United States.” Its presentation will compare ADR international and domestic, especially in the United States and Nigeria. She is a lawyer in Nigeria where she has two years of experience. Her interests are corporate and commercial law, alternative dispute resolution, international trade and foreign direct investment. She is studying the path of Corporate and Commercial Law for LL.M. degrees. Undersecretary Cynthia Adams, ’83, will moderate the discussion. The event, which is scheduled to start at 4:30 pm on November 12, carries with it 1.5 hours of distance education credits with one registration. Visit the IU McKinney website to learn more and sign up. Pictured from left are Denise Theresa Chisveto, Hakeemat Ijaiya, Paula Marques Merlin, Adedoyin Adeniran and Vice Dean Cynthia Adams.



«Current titles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mckinneylaw.iu.edu/news/releases/2021/10/iu-mckinney-international-student-speaker-virtual-series-november-12.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos