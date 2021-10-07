International
15 Affordable Colleges for International Students
Lower cost schools for international students Between travel, visas and many universities that offer higher education for nonresidents,…
Lowest cost schools for international students
Between travel, visas, and many universities that offer higher education to nonresidents, the cost of studying in the United States can be huge. While states with large populations like California and New York dominate when it comes to number of international students, budget-minded students can often find good deals on less traditional destinations. Of the 233 top-ranked schools that enrolled at least 25 international students and reported total costs for international students to US News in an annual survey, most of the 15 most affordable colleges are located in the Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a whopping $ 33,086 and go up to $ 26,035. Total costs include tuition and fees charged for international students – plus room and board, books, transportation and other expenses. They do not account for any financial assistance provided. Here are 15 US colleges and universities with the lowest total cost reported to international students in 2021-22. Schools that have not reported total costs to international students are excluded.
Monroe College (NY)
Location: Bronx, New York
US News Ranking: 62 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
Total costs, 2021-22: $ 33,086
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 5,739
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 452
6-year graduation rate of international students: 95%
Learn more about Monroe Collegewith
Lindenwood University (MO)
Location: St. Charles, Missouri
US News Ranking: 299-391 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 33,040
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 4,822
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 438
6-year graduation rate of international students: 60%
Learn more about Lindenwood Universitywith
University of Akron (OH)
Location: Akron, Ohio
US News Ranking: 299-391, National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 32,718
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 13,651
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 196
6-year graduation rate of international students: 62%
Learn more about University of Akronwith
University of Western Michigan
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
US News Ranking: 263 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 32,104
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 16,554
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 849
6-year graduation rate of international students: 66%
Learn more about University of Western Michiganwith
Minnesota State University – Mankato
Location: Mankato, Minnesota
US News Ranking: 79 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 32,070
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 12,765
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 1,006
6-year graduation rate of international students: 51%
Learn more about Minnesota State University – Mankatowith
Indiana University – South Bend
Location: South Bend, Indiana
US News Ranking: 119-157, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 31,863
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 4,375
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 112
6-year graduation rate of international students: 50%
Learn more about Indiana University – South Bendwith
University of Nebraska -Kearney
Location: Kearney, Nebraska
US News Ranking: 34 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 30,982
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 4,385
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 197
6-year graduation rate of international students: 59%
Learn more about University of Nebraska -Kearneywith
Truman State University (MO)
Location: Kirksville, Missouri
US News Ranking: 6, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 30,523
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 4,389
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 277
6-year graduation rate of international students: 60%
Learn more about Truman State Universitywith
Southeast Missouri State University
Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
US News Ranking: 74 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 30,343
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 8,929
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 271
6-year graduation rate of international students: 48%
Learn more about Southeast Missouri State Universitywith
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Location: Carbondale, Illinois
US News Ranking: 263 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 29,903
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 8,299
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 218
6-year graduation rate of international students: 53%
Learn more about Southern Illinois University – Carbondalewith
Coppin State University (MD)
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
US News Ranking: 131-171, Regional Universities (North)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 29,746
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 2,108
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 154
6-year graduation rate of international students: 24%
Learn more about Coppin State Universitywith
Murray State University (KY)
Location: Murray, Kentucky
US News Ranking: 25, Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 29,237
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 7,939
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 329
6-year graduation rate of international students: 38%
Learn more about Murray State Universitywith
California State University – Fresno
Location: Fresno, California
US News Ranking: 213 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 28,181
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 22,611
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 1,038
6-year graduation rate of international students: 57%
Learn more about California State University – Fresnowith
South Dakota State University
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
US News Ranking: 288 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 26,126
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 9,976
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 279
6-year graduation rate of international students: 60%
Learn more about South Dakota State Universitywith
Minnesota State University – Moorhead
Location: Moorhead, Minnesota
US News Ranking: 88 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2021-22: $ 26,035
Total graduates, autumn 2020: 4,447
International Graduates, Fall 2020: 166
6-year graduation rate of international students: 47%
Learn more about Minnesota State University – Moorheadwith
Find the school for you.
Get more information about how to choose a college and see the full ranking of 2022 Best Colleges to find the school that is best for you. For more tips and information on choosing a college, contact US News Education on Tweet AND Facebookwith
