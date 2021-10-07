Ethiopian Airlines denies arms shipment in Tigray conflict | Conflict News





The CNN investigation cited cargo documents and manifestos and eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence that the confirmed weapons were transported on Ethiopian Airlines between Addis Ababa and cities in Eritrea.

Ethiopian Airlines has denied the findings of an investigation by CNN claiming it used its planes to transport weapons to and from Eritrea during the conflict in Tigray. E CNN investigation cited cargo documents and manifestos, and eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence confirming that the weapons were transported on Ethiopian Airlines planes between Addis Ababa International Airport and Eritrean airports in Asmara and Massawa in November 2020. In CNN-checked bills, the newspaper found that on at least six occasions from November 9 to November 28, Ethiopian Airlines owed the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense tens of thousands of dollars for military items, including weapons and ammunition to be sent to Eritrea. Terms and abbreviations including military filling, AM for ammunition and RIFFLES (a misspelling of rifles) appeared on the bills, according to the CNN investigation, which also cited interviews with airline employees who confirmed the terms. If true, the allegations are a violation of international aviation law, which prohibits the use of civilian aircraft to transport military weapons. It could also jeopardize the membership of Ethiopian Airlines in the lucrative Star Alliance, a group of 26 global airlines. In response, Ethiopian Airlines told CNN that it strictly complies with all national, regional and international aviation-related regulations and that to its knowledge and its records, it has not transported any combat weapons on any of its routes. with none of his aircraft. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments did not respond to CNN requests for comment on the story. The Tigray conflict began in November 2020 when the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a federal military base. The TPLF is the ruling party of the northern regions that has dominated national politics for decades. In response, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal troops to Tigray for a military campaign against the TPLF. For its part, the TPLF denied responsibility and said the reported attack was a pretext for an invasion, telling Al Jazeera that it was the target of an attack coordinated by the federal government of Ethiopia and Eritrea. Since then, the brutal war in Tigray has been marked by reports of massacres, rapes and other abuses. It has killed thousands of people with nearly two million displaced and hundreds of thousands facing starvation conditions. Last week, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths warned that the conflict has pushed people to starvation, with more than 22 percent of people suffering from malnutrition in the Tigray region forced to survive on leaves, roots and flowers. Griffiths called the situation a stain on our conscience. Earlier in September, the UN had warned that the humanitarian crisis in the northern region would worsen dramatically. Reserves of aid, money and fuel are dwindling or have been completely depleted, Grant Leaity, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, said in a statement on September 2, adding that food stocks had already run out on August 2. The region remains under a de facto humanitarian aid blockade, where access to life-saving humanitarian aid continues to be extremely limited, Leaity added, noting that no trucks had been able to enter Tigray since 22 August.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/6/ethiopian-airlines-denies-transporting-weapons-in-tigray-conflict The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos