Bongbong Marcos: Philippine rights groups oppose late dictator’s son presidential bid





Marcos, accompanied by his wife and two sons, presented his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election, further shaking an already polarized political landscape.

“The Marcoses remain without scotch from prison, they have not returned all the money they received from the nation’s coffers, and now they are returning to the highest position in the country, which is simply shameless bitterness,” said Cristina Palabay of the group Karapatan rights.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it looted state property while in power, valued at $ 10 billion in 1987.

As the third contender to be registered in the May 2022 presidential election, Marcos, popularly known as “Bongbong” and more recently as “BBM”, reiterated that he would be a “unifying” leader in helping the Philippines tackle the pandemic. and economic crises.

“Despite being at the center of hate campaigns and protests for decades, the family has always respected their right to express their feelings and will continue to do so,” Marco’s chief of staff Victor Rodriguez said in a statement. . Marcos’s father was ousted from office in a popular power revolt in 1986 and died in exile in Hawaii three years later. The Marcos family returned to the Philippines in the 1990s and became powerful politicians representing their native province, Ilocos Norte. Ahead of young Marcos’s candidacy, protesters gathered outside the Human Rights Commission building in Manila, some burnt photos of the late ruler, as they vowed to block his efforts to bring the family back to power. . “We know the Marcoses have long wanted to return to Malacaang (the presidential palace) to reorganize history,” human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares told CNN Philippines. Bongbong Marcos ran for vice president in 2016, but lost to lawyer Leni Robredo, who is also expected to run for the presidency next year. Presidents are elected separately by the vice president in the Philippines. Marcos did not name his friend, but said the Philippine Federal Party had wanted to approve President Rodrigo Duterte as vice president if he did not decide to retire from politics when his six-year term ends next year. Polls of potential presidential candidates have consistently shown Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the lead despite saying she would not join the race. Some speculate that Marcos and Duterte-Carpio could compete on the same ticket. Marcoses and Dutertes have been closely linked, most notably when the president agreed to a request to bury Marcos’s body in the Heroes’ Cemetery, opposing strong opposition from anti-dictatorship groups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/06/asia/philippines-marcos-presidential-human-rights-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos