The vaccination mandate for federal employees goes into effect today

OTTAWA — The Liberal government did well on Wednesday in a pre-election pledge to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all federal public employees — and set the same requirement for passengers on certain planes, trains and cruise ships.

“The policy is, as of October 29, if you want to work for the Government of Canada – that is, the people of Canada – you have to be fully vaccinated,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. press conference Wednesday.

A special vaccination mandate for people traveling by airplanes, trains and certain naval vessels is also set to begin on 30 October.

“There will be a short period where people who are in the process of being vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you are 12 years old or older, and want to fly, or take the train , you will need to be fully vaccinated, as will the staff, “Trudeau said.

The new rules mean that anyone traveling within the country will have to provide evidence that they have received a full series or combination of COVID-19 approved shots. The last dose should be taken at least 14 days before the trip.

It will fall on air, rail and marine operators to verify vaccination status, government officials said.

Ships are exempt from the mandate, and exemptions will be made for members of indigenous communities who have access to essential services, such as medical care, through air travel.

With regard to vaccination requirements for federal employees, the measures apply to public servants who are part of the “primary public administration,” which includes those working within the federal departments, the Royal Canadian Police, the Canadian Correctional Service, and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

Employees working remotely and internationally should also be fully vaccinated.

But members of public service departments, including Canada Service, Veterans Affairs, and the Canada Revenue Agency, will not fall under politics, nor will members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“We are also directing Crown corporations and agencies to implement policies that reflect what we are announcing today,” Freeland said. “The Chief of Defense Staff will issue a directive ordering vaccination for the Canadian Armed Forces, and we are working with employers in federation-regulated jobs.”

Public servants who have been medically purged from being vaccinated, as well as those seeking asylum based on religion or other grounds prohibited from discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act, are also excluded.

Those employees – and those in the process of being fully vaccinated – can be accommodated through other measures, such as mandatory testing.

The policy states that harassment directed against any individual based on their vaccination status will not be tolerated.

Public servants who are unwilling to disclose their vaccination status or to be fully vaccinated will first be required to attend an online COVID-19 vaccination training session.

The consequences increase from there; within two weeks of the October 29 deadline, employees will be barred from entering their workplaces and participating in overseas visits, travel, and business-related conferences. Those employees may also be placed on unpaid leave – even if they work remotely – and will not be entitled to Employment Insurance benefits in most cases.

Partially vaccinated workers will be put on leave only if they have not received the second dose within 10 weeks of receiving the first dose.

The proof of the vaccination process differs, however, from the on-site vaccination certificate system in many parts of the country: employees only need to sign an online certification form confirming their status.

“Anyone who lies in his certification will face serious consequences and there will be verifications in the coming weeks to make sure everyone is vaccinated,” Trudeau said.

Fully vaccinated workers are considered those who have received both doses of Health Canada vaccines that require two vaccines, those who have received mixed doses as approved by the National Immunization Advisory Committee, and people who have received one dose of approved vaccines for one -shooting regime. For Quebec residents, an infection confirmed by the COVID-19 lab plus at least one dose of an authorized vaccine will also suffice.

Wednesday’s announcement could also rekindle old tensions over how to convene parliament safely as the pandemic continues, with the mandate for federal employees raising questions about whether the House of Commons will follow suit.

“All those who work for the federal government, who work within the parliamentary area, will be required to be vaccinated,” Trudeau said. “Deputies, because of issues of parliamentary privilege, will have to understand how to move forward.”

But the prime minister was directing his remarks to one party in particular: Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives.

“I know the discussions are engaging – let ‘s be straightforward about it – members of the Conservative Party of Canada, who have not been clear on vaccinations. We know that all the other MPs in this House will to be vaccinated, “said the Prime Minister.

“They will have MPs who will not be able to board planes to come to Ottawa if they are not vaccinated. They will have MPs who put their colleagues at risk in a large room, but closed, without windows. in the House of Commons, who may be sitting next to or near someone who has not been vaccinated. ”

The Conservatives did not respond to a request for comment from the Star regarding Trudeau’s remarks.

O’Toole declined to say how many Conservative MPs who ran in this year’s federal election were fully vaccinated, and the party has maintained its opposition to vaccination mandates in favor of allowing people to make their own decisions about their health.

Officials said the House of Commons and Senate would be asked to “reflect” the same policy outlined in the employee vaccination mandate, but compliance with the requirement is not mandatory and will have to be done “under their governance framework.” and authority. ”

Last week, Québécois Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet said Parliament should resume in person, with all MPs fully vaccinated.

On Tuesday, after a group meeting with Conservative MPs, O’Toole told reporters that he believes vaccines “are the most important tool we have in our fight against COVID-19”.

“All Conservative MPs will follow health guidelines, and not just here in Parliament Hill and in the area, but in all of our tasks from coast to coast,” he said.

Commons will resume sometime before December 21st.

RP Raisa Patel is an Ottawa-based reporter covering federal policy for Star. Follow him on Twitter: @R_SPatel