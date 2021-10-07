International
The vaccination mandate for federal employees goes into effect today
OTTAWA — The Liberal government did well on Wednesday in a pre-election pledge to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all federal public employees — and set the same requirement for passengers on certain planes, trains and cruise ships.
“The policy is, as of October 29, if you want to work for the Government of Canada – that is, the people of Canada – you have to be fully vaccinated,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. press conference Wednesday.
A special vaccination mandate for people traveling by airplanes, trains and certain naval vessels is also set to begin on 30 October.
“There will be a short period where people who are in the process of being vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you are 12 years old or older, and want to fly, or take the train , you will need to be fully vaccinated, as will the staff, “Trudeau said.
The new rules mean that anyone traveling within the country will have to provide evidence that they have received a full series or combination of COVID-19 approved shots. The last dose should be taken at least 14 days before the trip.
It will fall on air, rail and marine operators to verify vaccination status, government officials said.
Ships are exempt from the mandate, and exemptions will be made for members of indigenous communities who have access to essential services, such as medical care, through air travel.
With regard to vaccination requirements for federal employees, the measures apply to public servants who are part of the “primary public administration,” which includes those working within the federal departments, the Royal Canadian Police, the Canadian Correctional Service, and the Canadian Border Services Agency.
Employees working remotely and internationally should also be fully vaccinated.
But members of public service departments, including Canada Service, Veterans Affairs, and the Canada Revenue Agency, will not fall under politics, nor will members of the Canadian Armed Forces.
“We are also directing Crown corporations and agencies to implement policies that reflect what we are announcing today,” Freeland said. “The Chief of Defense Staff will issue a directive ordering vaccination for the Canadian Armed Forces, and we are working with employers in federation-regulated jobs.”
Public servants who have been medically purged from being vaccinated, as well as those seeking asylum based on religion or other grounds prohibited from discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act, are also excluded.
Those employees – and those in the process of being fully vaccinated – can be accommodated through other measures, such as mandatory testing.
The policy states that harassment directed against any individual based on their vaccination status will not be tolerated.
Public servants who are unwilling to disclose their vaccination status or to be fully vaccinated will first be required to attend an online COVID-19 vaccination training session.
The consequences increase from there; within two weeks of the October 29 deadline, employees will be barred from entering their workplaces and participating in overseas visits, travel, and business-related conferences. Those employees may also be placed on unpaid leave – even if they work remotely – and will not be entitled to Employment Insurance benefits in most cases.
Partially vaccinated workers will be put on leave only if they have not received the second dose within 10 weeks of receiving the first dose.
The proof of the vaccination process differs, however, from the on-site vaccination certificate system in many parts of the country: employees only need to sign an online certification form confirming their status.
“Anyone who lies in his certification will face serious consequences and there will be verifications in the coming weeks to make sure everyone is vaccinated,” Trudeau said.
Fully vaccinated workers are considered those who have received both doses of Health Canada vaccines that require two vaccines, those who have received mixed doses as approved by the National Immunization Advisory Committee, and people who have received one dose of approved vaccines for one -shooting regime. For Quebec residents, an infection confirmed by the COVID-19 lab plus at least one dose of an authorized vaccine will also suffice.
Wednesday’s announcement could also rekindle old tensions over how to convene parliament safely as the pandemic continues, with the mandate for federal employees raising questions about whether the House of Commons will follow suit.
“All those who work for the federal government, who work within the parliamentary area, will be required to be vaccinated,” Trudeau said. “Deputies, because of issues of parliamentary privilege, will have to understand how to move forward.”
But the prime minister was directing his remarks to one party in particular: Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives.
“I know the discussions are engaging – let ‘s be straightforward about it – members of the Conservative Party of Canada, who have not been clear on vaccinations. We know that all the other MPs in this House will to be vaccinated, “said the Prime Minister.
“They will have MPs who will not be able to board planes to come to Ottawa if they are not vaccinated. They will have MPs who put their colleagues at risk in a large room, but closed, without windows. in the House of Commons, who may be sitting next to or near someone who has not been vaccinated. ”
The Conservatives did not respond to a request for comment from the Star regarding Trudeau’s remarks.
O’Toole declined to say how many Conservative MPs who ran in this year’s federal election were fully vaccinated, and the party has maintained its opposition to vaccination mandates in favor of allowing people to make their own decisions about their health.
Officials said the House of Commons and Senate would be asked to “reflect” the same policy outlined in the employee vaccination mandate, but compliance with the requirement is not mandatory and will have to be done “under their governance framework.” and authority. ”
Last week, Québécois Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet said Parliament should resume in person, with all MPs fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, after a group meeting with Conservative MPs, O’Toole told reporters that he believes vaccines “are the most important tool we have in our fight against COVID-19”.
“All Conservative MPs will follow health guidelines, and not just here in Parliament Hill and in the area, but in all of our tasks from coast to coast,” he said.
Commons will resume sometime before December 21st.
Be part of the Conversation
Sources
2/ https://www.thestar.com/politics/federal/2021/10/06/vaccination-mandate-for-federal-employees-comes-into-effect-today.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]