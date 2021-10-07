NATO expels eight ‘intelligence officers’ from the Russian mission in the alliance





Flags displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of the new NATO Headquarters during the passage to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium, 19 April 2018. REUTERS / Yves Herman

BRUSSELS / MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) – NATO has expelled eight members of Russia’s alliance mission who were “undeclared Russian intelligence officers”, a NATO official said on Wednesday, the latest deterioration in East ties. -West already in post -Cold War landings. The expulsion of the Russians was reported earlier by Sky News, which said Moscow’s mission at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels would be halved “in response to suspected malicious Russian activities, including killings and espionage”. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reasons cited by Sky News for the reduction of the Russian delegation. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accused NATO of duplicating and using the idea of ​​an alleged threat from Moscow as a hoax for its own purposes. “NATO leaders yesterday spoke of the importance of escalating relations with Russia and came out in favor of a resumption of dialogue within the Russia-NATO Council,” Grushko told the daily Kommersant. “If anyone believes in the sincerity of those statements, then today they do not believe them. Their true value is clear to all. After the dramatic end of the Afghan era, how can they manage to pass without the stun of the” Russian threat “. “They can not.” The West’s ties with Russia remain strained on everything from Ukraine to alleged Russian interference in the 2018 poisoning with a nervous agent in England of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter. The Interfax news agency quoted Leonid Slutsky, head of the international affairs committee of Russia’s lower house of parliament, as saying that Moscow would retaliate, but not necessarily in nature. “We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of eight members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers,” the NATO official said, adding that the number of positions that Moscow could accredit NATO -s was shortened to 10. “NATO policy towards Russia remains stable. We have strengthened our prevention and defense in response to Russia’s aggressive actions, while at the same time we remain open to a meaningful dialogue,” the official added. Slutsky was quoted as saying that the position of Russia’s envoy to the European Union was currently vacant and that the NATO move would undermine dialogue between Moscow and the West. “The collective West is continuing its policy of diplomatic confrontation with Russia,” Slutsky said. Russia accuses NATO of provocatively expanding its military infrastructure closer to its borders. The alliance says it is determined to strengthen the security of member states near Russia, following the annexation of Crimea by Moscow in 2014 and the support of separatists in eastern Ukraine. Reporting by Robin Emmott and Andrey Ostroukh Writing by John Chalmers / Andrew Osborn; edited by John Stonestreet, William Maclean and Grant McCool Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

