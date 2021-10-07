Biden and Chinese President Xi agree in principle to hold a virtual meeting





The preliminary agreement was the result of a lengthy, six-hour meeting between Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi. The two men met in Switzerland for talks affecting areas of co-operation and dispute as tensions between their two countries have risen in recent days over Taiwan.

Beijing has sent a record number of fighter jets in Taiwan airspace over the past week, prompting sharp warnings from Secretary of State Tony Blinken and other senior Biden administration officials about the potential for destabilization and miscalculation.

The main purpose of the meeting, said the senior administration official, was to improve communication between the two global giants and avoid unnecessary misunderstandings, with the view that “this strong competition … really requires enhanced diplomacy”. The planned meeting between Biden and Xi, who established a relationship years ago when they were vice presidents of their countries, will be an important step towards that goal, the official said.

“We have from today ‘s agreement an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral meeting between the leaders before the end of the year,” the official said, adding that details such as the timing will be worked out in the coming days. “We think it’s particularly important for leaders to take on more of a role in managing this relationship and through, including, through ongoing direct discussion between the two.” The official said Wednesday’s meeting was “a productive step” towards a meeting between Xi and Biden that “would really be part of our efforts to responsibly manage the competition between our two countries, hoping it would be very much in it.” the same spirit of competition today, and open, honest dialogue back and forth. ” The official said Wednesday’s meeting tenor was far from the fiery public exchange Sullivan and Blinken had with Yang and State Counselor Wang Yi at a March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska. After that meeting, Chinese officials accused the U.S. delegation of being “contemptuous” in tone, while a U.S. official said Chinese officials had seemed “intentional to reach out.” Sullivan’s meeting with Yang was “a different tone from Anchorage, a different feeling, in terms of the ability to go back and forth,” the official said, adding that “we thought it was really important to be able to conduct those conversations in private. “ The possibility of the two leaders speaking privately may have addressed U.S. frustration over the quality of communication with Chinese officials. The administration official spoke of “some of our frustrations with our inability to have really deep meaningful conversations with Chinese counterparts in previous engagements” and “the challenge of getting our Chinese counterparts out of the conversation points”. Biden’s call for Xi in September was “really to ensure that we have an open line of communication. They really talked about the importance of having more meaningful conversations than we have had to date and including the need to do so. him privately, “the official said. , adding “that was what had to do with this meeting today.” Sullivan and Yang were able to take the talks to the point where “they really evolved in a real forward-backward direction, which was quite welcome,” the official added. Honest, direct, broad The conversation between Sullivan and Yang, who met in Zurich, was “sincere, it was direct, it was broad,” the official said. Sullivan raised climate change as an area of ​​cooperation, but stressed that the US would not accept Chinese efforts to approach the challenge as a transactional issue, or an issue where Washington would accept the links between climate agreements and other issues. “Sullivan” made it quite clear that linking bilateral issues to these vital transnational challenges is something we simply do not see as acceptable and is not the framework through which we operate, “the official said. The U.S. National Security Adviser also raised areas where the U.S. has concerns about China’s conduct, the official said, listing human rights; Xinjiang Province, where Beijing has been involved in a campaign against ethnic Uighurs, whom administration officials have said constitutes genocide; tensions in the South China Sea, where China has expanded its territorial ambitions in disputed waters; and Hong Kong, where Beijing has violated territorial agreements to stifle dissent and democracy there. Sullivan was also “quite honest” about Taiwan, the official said. “The National Security Adviser made quite clear concerns we have about Beijing’s recent provocative activities, and our concerns about the ongoing pressure and tightening we see from Beijing across the Strait,” the official said. ‘Stable stones’ They would not characterize the Chinese response, “except to say that the whole discussion today, including here, was very professional and respectful, and it was really for each of them that there was a sincere exchange of views and an open exchange of views.” Sullivan made it clear that the US “will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and we will oppose any unilateral action to change the status quo,” the official said. Blinken also warned China against pressure on Taiwan on Wednesday, speaking at a news conference in Paris. “We are very concerned about the provocative military activity of the PRC near Taiwan,” Blinken told reporters. “As we said, the activity is destabilizing. It risks miscalculation and has the potential to undermine regional peace and stability. So we strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan.” Blinken also reiterated the U.S. commitment to Taiwan, calling it “strong” and saying the alliance “for many years has contributed to maintaining peace and stability throughout the Taiwan Strait and within the region, and we will continue to do so.” to stand with friends, with allies, to advance common prosperity, common security, common values, and to continue to deepen our ties with Democratic Taiwan. “ This story has been updated with additional news.

CNN’s Donald Judd contributed to this report.

