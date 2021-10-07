International
International students fear the cost of returning to Australia as pilot schemes were announced | Australian University
The university sector devastated by Covid has welcomed the news that international students could return to Australia as early as December, as New South Wales and Victoria approve pilot programs to bring them back.
But some students stranded overseas say they are worried about the cost of return and worry that degrees like medicine and engineering will take precedence over others.
The reaction comes after research by IPD Connect, which contains the largest course database in the world, shows that Australia has dropped in the ranking of favorite destinations, losing Canada, the UK and the US.
Australia’s strict border measures had a huge impact on the sector, with international enrollments dropping to 210,000 this year while 130,000 international students studying online.
Revenue from international students was the backbone of the industry, with $ 40 billion pouring into its coffers in 2019. In August, a report by the Mitchell Institute found that universities fell 6%, or $ 2.2 billion, in 2020. .
This week the NSW and Victorian governments announced pilot programs to bring students back into the country. In NSW 250 students will be allowed to return every two weeks and, in Victoria, the number will be set at 120 per week initially.
This development is driven by the approval this week by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of both Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield (India-produced AstraZeneca) vaccines for incoming international travelers.
Quarantine will be organized differently in each state. While it will be free for NSW students, universities in Victoria will decide who pays the $ 5,000 bill.
Some international students are concerned that they may need to pay excessive amounts to return in addition to high tuition fees and living expenses.
President of the Vietnamese Deakin International Student and Enlargement Society, Stella Quang, said Vietnamese students had welcomed the news but were concerned about the costs.
If there is mandatory quarantine, how much will it cost? And will [the requirements] be different for people who have had Covid before, and those who have had a vaccine?
She said students were also concerned about which degrees would be preferred.
We were doing online courses and paying full fees, Quang said. I am studying media and communications, all my courses can be offered online. I am not on a list of priorities to return to, but I have paid a lot for the benefit of being there, using the infrastructure and experiencing face to face on campus.
Every other state and territory is developing its own pilot and Australian Universities chief executive Catriona Jackson said she would observe closely.
She said federal governments $ 1 billion in additional research funding in the 2020 budget had helped curb job losses, but it was not enough to keep the sector afloat.
The $ 1.8 billion lost last year, $ 2 billion will be lost this year, she said. These are not blows that you can absorb without getting hurt.
The president of the National Higher Education Union, Dr Alison Barnes, welcomed the return of international students, but expressed concern about the sectors that rely on them.
Dependence on international student fees, to close gaps in teaching and research funding, fueled the widespread Covid crisis in universities and saw 35,000 staff lose their jobs, Barnes said. We cannot simply return to that pattern.
Not all Unists are fighting
In the Eighth Group of Australian Universities, the country’s leading research institutions Chinese students are still enrolling in significant numbers.
Chinese registrations rose 6.4% compared to July last year, according to federal data.
Go8 CEO Vicki Thomson said the group was concerned about losing more students from overseas competition.
International enrollment of students in the group of eight universities, especially in the field of postgraduate research, remains strong, she said. There is a real risk that long-term border closures will further affect enrollment in 2022/23 as competing markets in the US, UK and Canada offer face-to-face education and incentives.
Research by IPD Connect has found that Australia’s share of the global market for international students has fallen from 16.8% to 11.6% in two years.
Two years ago Australia took a 20% stake, it was above the US, it was on par with the UK and after Canada, said IPD client director Andrew Wharton. It has dropped to 9% of demand.
Canada is definitely the top choice for 39% of students, while Australia is at 16%.
He said Australia could reverse the trend by communicating a clear plan to international students and encouraging them to study in areas experiencing a disability.
It all depends on the opening of the border. But if Australia can communicate a guide to international students, communicate a higher rate of return, it could be an opportunity.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/07/international-students-fear-cost-of-return-to-australia-as-pilot-schemes-announced
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]