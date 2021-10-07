International students fear the cost of returning to Australia as pilot schemes were announced | Australian University

The university sector devastated by Covid has welcomed the news that international students could return to Australia as early as December, as New South Wales and Victoria approve pilot programs to bring them back.

But some students stranded overseas say they are worried about the cost of return and worry that degrees like medicine and engineering will take precedence over others.

The reaction comes after research by IPD Connect, which contains the largest course database in the world, shows that Australia has dropped in the ranking of favorite destinations, losing Canada, the UK and the US.

Australia’s strict border measures had a huge impact on the sector, with international enrollments dropping to 210,000 this year while 130,000 international students studying online.

Revenue from international students was the backbone of the industry, with $ 40 billion pouring into its coffers in 2019. In August, a report by the Mitchell Institute found that universities fell 6%, or $ 2.2 billion, in 2020. .

This week the NSW and Victorian governments announced pilot programs to bring students back into the country. In NSW 250 students will be allowed to return every two weeks and, in Victoria, the number will be set at 120 per week initially.

This development is driven by the approval this week by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of both Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield (India-produced AstraZeneca) vaccines for incoming international travelers.

Quarantine will be organized differently in each state. While it will be free for NSW students, universities in Victoria will decide who pays the $ 5,000 bill.

Some international students are concerned that they may need to pay excessive amounts to return in addition to high tuition fees and living expenses.

Stella Quang, 20, an international student at Deakin University

President of the Vietnamese Deakin International Student and Enlargement Society, Stella Quang, said Vietnamese students had welcomed the news but were concerned about the costs.

If there is mandatory quarantine, how much will it cost? And will [the requirements] be different for people who have had Covid before, and those who have had a vaccine?

She said students were also concerned about which degrees would be preferred.

We were doing online courses and paying full fees, Quang said. I am studying media and communications, all my courses can be offered online. I am not on a list of priorities to return to, but I have paid a lot for the benefit of being there, using the infrastructure and experiencing face to face on campus.

Sign up to receive an email with top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Every other state and territory is developing its own pilot and Australian Universities chief executive Catriona Jackson said she would observe closely.

She said federal governments $ 1 billion in additional research funding in the 2020 budget had helped curb job losses, but it was not enough to keep the sector afloat.

The $ 1.8 billion lost last year, $ 2 billion will be lost this year, she said. These are not blows that you can absorb without getting hurt.

The president of the National Higher Education Union, Dr Alison Barnes, welcomed the return of international students, but expressed concern about the sectors that rely on them.

Dependence on international student fees, to close gaps in teaching and research funding, fueled the widespread Covid crisis in universities and saw 35,000 staff lose their jobs, Barnes said. We cannot simply return to that pattern.

Not all Unists are fighting

In the Eighth Group of Australian Universities, the country’s leading research institutions Chinese students are still enrolling in significant numbers.

Chinese registrations rose 6.4% compared to July last year, according to federal data.

Go8 CEO Vicki Thomson said the group was concerned about losing more students from overseas competition.

International enrollment of students in the group of eight universities, especially in the field of postgraduate research, remains strong, she said. There is a real risk that long-term border closures will further affect enrollment in 2022/23 as competing markets in the US, UK and Canada offer face-to-face education and incentives.

Research by IPD Connect has found that Australia’s share of the global market for international students has fallen from 16.8% to 11.6% in two years.

Two years ago Australia took a 20% stake, it was above the US, it was on par with the UK and after Canada, said IPD client director Andrew Wharton. It has dropped to 9% of demand.

Canada is definitely the top choice for 39% of students, while Australia is at 16%.

He said Australia could reverse the trend by communicating a clear plan to international students and encouraging them to study in areas experiencing a disability.

It all depends on the opening of the border. But if Australia can communicate a guide to international students, communicate a higher rate of return, it could be an opportunity.