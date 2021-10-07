International
Nadia Chaudhri, the beloved neuroscientist in Montreal with fans around the world, has died
Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist in Montreal who gathered large numbers of people around the world while sharing her journey in palliative care with ovarian cancer, has died. She was 43 years old.
Chaudhri was known for creating scholarships for underrepresented young scientists and raising awareness of ovarian cancer in the midst of her final diagnosis.
Her friend and colleague, Krista Byers-Heinlein, wrote on Twitter confirming her death Wednesday afternoon, saying Chaudhri had died last night.
“She leaves behind her Sun and Moon, a loving extended family, colleagues and students, friends around the world and many others who have been touched by her and her history,” Byers-Heinlein wrote, referring to Chaudhri’s six-year-old son and husband, whom she named Sun and Moon.
“Nadia wanted the end of her life to be marked by a celebration of everything she brought to the world, rather than mourning what we lost.”
Byers-Heinlein wrote that one of Chaudhri’s ultimate goals was to raise awareness of ovarian cancer.
Chaudhri gathered an international audience of more than 143,400 followers on Twitter. She wrote on the platform in September how she was treated for a urinary tract infection for months before receiving a diagnosis of advanced ovarian cancer in June 2020.
While Chaudhri’s cancer was discovered late, she wanted others to know about a screening tool developed by her doctor, Lucy Gilbert, whom she saw after diagnosis. The test can help with early detection and determine a patient’s possible predisposition to the disease.
Now that I have 100,000 followers, I want to talk #Ovarian cancerWith Concretely my bitter story. The goal is awareness. I hope you find this story informative.
Although Chaudhris shared the harsh realities of living with a definitive diagnosis, such as the anger she faced before telling her young son about it, she also shared pockets of wisdom and joy, including paintings that she did, close up photos of flowers and photos of herself and her family Me
CBCNews wrote about Chaudhri’s work to raise funds for underrepresented students in palliative care last month.
Kristen Dunfield, an associate professor of psychology at Concordia, told the CBC that Chaudhri had made her appreciate being more of an instructor.
“I think the level of openness and honesty resonated with a lot of people. She was in the middle of her career, she was thriving; she had this phenomenal lab and these great students. She has a little boy and I think we can all resonate. with the injustice of cancer, “Dunfield said.
“A force of nature”
Concordia University said Wednesday that Chaudhri’s cause had raised $ 615,000 from 8,600 donors, a record for the university.
Concordia named the scholarship in honor of Chaudhri as well Price of wing wingswith
“Nadia was a force of nature. She was an incredibly talented researcher with a passion for teaching and student success compared only to her commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion,” Concordia President Graham Carr said in a written statement. Wednesday.
Chaudhri was born and raised in Karachi, Pakistan, and left at age 17 to pursue a liberal arts degree at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.
She told the CBC in April that support from professors there encouraged her to pursue neuroscience.
According to Concordia, she became the first woman to receive the Williamson Medal of the college, “awarded to a high-class member for their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievement.”
Chaudhri’s highly cited research focused on the development of alcohol and drug addiction and led to the establishment of her laboratory in Concordia.
Chaudhri said giving mentoring to students eventually became a crucial part of her career and made her want to leave a legacy that would help promote young scientists from underrepresented backgrounds, as it once was.
“Her groundbreaking research has led to major breakthroughs in this area,” Aaron Johnson, head of Concordia’s Department of Psychology, said in a written statement.
“However, perhaps her greatest achievement was working with students in her lab and our psychology program.”
Concordia promoted Chaudhry to the rank of full professor on 9 September. The university will wave its flags at half-mast on Thursday in her honor.
