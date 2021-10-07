The five safest cities in the world after the pandemic

Tokyo

The Japanese capital was ranked fifth in the overall index and at the top of the health insurance index, which measures factors such as universal healthcare, pandemic preparedness, longevity, mental health and mortality from Covid-19. Although cases increased during the Olympics, rates have dropped dramatically as vaccinations have reached nearly 60% of the population. In light of the positive news, Japan announced the end of the federal state of emergency and gradual removal of restrictions at the end of September 2021. Instead, the country plans to encourage its use vaccine passport for admission to medical facilities and major events, and even encouraging businesses to offer discounts or coupons to passport holders.

Tokyo also scored in the top five places for infrastructure security, which includes transportation safety, pedestrian friendliness and transportation networks. As a mobile railway-connected city, Tokyo was built to encourage community walking and engagement, which, in turn, led to a stronger citizen participation in safety in the forms of crime prevention and viewing in the neighborhood. , and a shared sense of responsibility for crime prevention Me

“From the various centers lost and found at train stations to the almost unnecessary bicycle locks, there is tremendous respect for the well-being of others,” said Sena Chang, a Tokyo resident and founder of Global Youth Review magazine.

She recalls a time when she lost her shopping bag in the heart of the city, to find it in the same place where she had left it, along with a benevolent note. “A centuries-old culture of collectivism and a great respect for each other makes Tokyo the safest city I have ever lived in,” she said.

–

Join the more than three million BBC Travel fans by liking usFacebook, or follow usTweetANDInstagramwith

If you liked this story,subscribe to the feature bbc.com weekly newslettercalled the “Essential List”. A selection of stories from the BBC Future, Culture, Work Life and Travel, delivered to your inbox every Friday.