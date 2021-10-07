Air pollution kills millions of people worldwide. In the western US, the air is getting worse.

The World Health Organization has issued new strict standards for air pollution levels, and data suggest that air in many regions in the United States contains much higher levels of hazardous matter than the standards recommend.

The WHO says air pollutants are responsible for more than 4 million premature deaths a year worldwide, calling it one of the biggest environmental risks to health.

But an NBC News analysis of air pollution levels shows that air quality across the country on average is already less than the WHO guidelines, updated in September for the first time in more than 15 years.

While nationwide air quality is already worse than the new threshold, it is particularly poor in California, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho and Washington, where particulate levels are more than double the recommended limit. New instruction lowers the threshold for airborne particles, among some other pollutants, by halving the maximum recommended amounts.

This particle shape is a mixture of microscopic solids and liquid droplets known as PM2.5, named for its size of 2.5 micrometers in diameter, or approximately one-thirtieth the width of human hair. Commonly found in fire smoke and vehicle exhaust, the pollutant has been linked to hospital admissions related to respiration and increased mortality.

PM2.5 levels vary by region in the United States, but the national average in 2020 was about 8 micrograms per cubic meter, from 13 in 2000, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The new WHO guidelines set the recommended level at 5.

In the western EPA region, California and Nevada averaged 11.7 micrograms last year. The agency region consisting of Washington, Oregon and Idaho averaged 11.9 micrograms.

When you inhale these particles, they are able to penetrate deeper into your respiratory system than larger particles, said Michael Kleeman, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis. Once there, the small particles begin a cascade of biochemical processes that cause inflammation.

He said high levels of PM2.5 in smoke are linked to negative health effects and once the particles enter the lungs, they can also pass into the bloodstream and even into organs.

The US standards, last updated in 2012, are slightly less stringent than current and previous WHO guidelines, but the EPA said the comparison of the two standards is not as straightforward.

Direct comparisons of [EPA] standards with WHO guidelines are difficult and often impractical, wrote Tim Carroll, deputy press secretary for the EPA, in an email statement to NBC News, adding that there were differences in which pollutants were measured and how the average of data was done.

According to him, this separates the EPA from the WHO guidelines, which as the world organization notes, are not legally binding standards, but a tool for member states.

Kleeman said U.S. standards are based on studies comparing populations from areas with varying levels of pollution and observing the possibility of dying earlier. He said the WHO is relying on new types of studies that use satellite data to estimate pollutant exposure for millions and millions of people.

What they are seeing is that there are still health effects below the current American standard, he said.

According to an analysis of EPA data, average levels of pollutants in the US have continued to fall since at least 2000.

This number changes when looking at regional data, which shows the western US with levels barely below the EPA standard, while the rest of the country is in a safer range.

And as dark fires turned the sky orange in California, that smoke could spread to parts of the East Coast, affecting air quality nearly 3,000 miles away.

Despite this, Kleeman said air quality in the US is much better than it was decades ago.

Comparing Los Angeles in the 1970s with now, is simply much better. This has been the result of things like catalytic converters, improved vehicle technology and factory controls, he said.

Kleeman said PM2.5 levels in the 1970s could go up to 50 micrograms per cubic meter in California. According to the EPA, these levels have not become much higher than 20 micrograms in the previous 20 years.

This decline was mainly attributed to 1970 Clean Air Act, a series of laws that paved the way for air quality standards in the US

The US does not regulate our standards according to WHO guidelines. The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to periodically review the science on which American standards and the standards themselves are based.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said last summer the agency is reconsidering a decision of the Trump administration to maintain existing air quality standards, but that review process is expected to last until the spring of 2023.

Kleeman said large and visible sources of air quality have already been calculated and that low-level improvements present challenges.

It is difficult to achieve low, continuous improvement in air quality without making a real revolution in the energy system.