Some American health care workers are ignoring vaccine deadlines





With deadlines for healthcare workers getting coronavirus vaccines either in the past or approaching quickly, it is clear that only a fraction of those workers across the country are choosing to risk their work by disrespecting it. The consequences that employers warned about are becoming a reality. The UCHealth system in Colorado laid off 119 workers this week; California-based Kaiser Permanente has suspended more than 2,200 employees; and 400 workers have resigned from the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit instead of being vaccinated. On Friday, UCHealth, a nonprofit system serving the Rocky Mountain region, sent the last of several email emails to 119 employees 0.5 percent of its workforce who had not received a vaccine or medical or religious exemption. They had already been removed from the weekend schedules and were notified this week of their completion. Of course we would have liked 100 percent compliance, Dan Weaver, vice president of communications, said in an interview Wednesday. He said terminated employees were encouraged to reapply for their positions after being vaccinated.

Kaiser Permanente, which is based in California and is one of the nations’ largest nonprofit health plans, announced its vaccination request on Aug. 2, when 78 percent of its workforce had already been vaccinated. A spokesman said Wednesday that the level had risen to more than 92 percent. However, about 1 percent of the Kaisers nationwide workforce or approximately 2,200 workers were put on unpaid administrative leave because they had not met the vaccine requirement, the spokesman said. They have until December 1 to be vaccinated so they can return to work. Hopefully none of our employees will choose to quit their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we will not know for sure until then, he said. Henry Ford Health System urged its employees to comply with his vaccination requirement until last Friday. The system announced on Tuesday that 99 percent of its 33,000 employees had been fully vaccinated, would soon receive their second dose, or had received medical or religious exemptions. But about 400 employees have resigned on demand, and new hires have already offset the loss, officials said. At Henry Ford, Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer, said those who had left the company could reapply once vaccinated.

“We are doing everything we can to keep those doors open,” Mr Riney told reporters. Whatever their choice, we wish them the best and appreciate the years of service they have provided to our community and organization. On Monday, Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider, announced that 1,400 employees less than 2 percent of its staff had refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus and had to leave their jobs. President Biden announced a mandate on September 9 that requires workers at almost every hospital and health system in the country to be vaccinated or receive weekly coronavirus tests.

