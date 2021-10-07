Pakistan quake: At least 20 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Balochistan province





The quake struck near the mountainous Harnai district of Balochistan province around 3 a.m. local time, according to American Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS initially measured the quake at 5.7, but revised it to 5.9 a few hours later. He also revised the depth from 20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles) to 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).

The quake caused power outages and damage across Harnai, according to resident Zafar Khan Tareen. The district consists of many scattered villages of basic mud houses that are home to coal mining communities.

“We went out and took our children out at the same time. Thank God everyone in our house is safe. However, the roof and walls of the house were badly damaged,” he said.

“Almost all the shops have also collapsed and on every street in the villages … one or two people have died and many children are among the injured.” Harnai resident Muhammad Ali said his daughter was killed when a room in his house collapsed. The other rooms were also badly damaged, with cracks in the walls, he said. “When the earthquake happened last night, a lot of people ran away from their homes. We also ran out, but one of my daughters died, two other girls were left behind and injured,” he said. In a Twitter post Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the loss of lives by the quake. “I have ordered immediate assistance on an urgent basis for Harnai, Balochistan, earthquake victims and for an immediate damage assessment for timely assistance and compensation. My condolences and prayers go to the families who lost their loved ones,” he wrote. . Sohail Afridi, Harnai district commissioner, said rescue efforts were ongoing. “Rescue operation has started since 3 am. The injured have been taken to hospital by helicopter,” Afridi said, adding that the situation was “currently under control”. Harnai’s rural location makes it difficult to access, the Edhi Foundation welfare organization told CNN. A road leading to the district has been blocked by a landslide, according to Balucistan Levies Forces, the province’s paramilitary law enforcement group. or video posted by the group on Twitter showed officers working to clear the road, removing debris by hand on the headlights of two vehicles. The last time a major earthquake struck Balochistan was September 2013 A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the remote, sparsely populated area of ​​Awaran, killing at least 330 people and injuring 445 others.

CNN’s Sophia Saifi reported from Karachi and Azaz Syed reported from Islamabad.

