It’s also an economic crisis: in NSW, what difference does a new prime minister make | New South Wales

A New South Wales press conference Thursday revealed how different a Perrottet government will be.

Accompanied by his economic ministers at the Homebush Vaccination Center, the new prime minister, Dominic Perrottet, announced significant pro-business changes to the rules at the 70% and 80% vaccination rate.

He signaled a sharp shift, where elected politicians will make the call and health councils will not hold the day on economic considerations.

The health minister, Brad Hazzard, had asked not to speak, but spoke. Chief health official Kerry Chant, part of a press conference with former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian, was not there at all. So we do not really know what she thinks.

But insiders say health officials signed the latest changes to what Perrottet said was a four-hour crisis cabinet meeting Wednesday night, now known as the economic recovery committee.

Hazzard, who could not resist speaking, said he supported them.

Anyone who wants to imply that he has not been well considered or given full support is simply playing a silly media game, he said rehearsally.

As a senior cabinet member, he is not downplaying purple and is unlikely to have been led by a newly formed 39-year-old prime minister.

But one wonders if the complete exhaustion of a four-month stalemate means there is a greater willingness to go with the Perrottets without pro-business approach.

We know this is not just a health crisis, it is also an economic crisis, and New South Wales has been incredibly successful, he said, pointing to the return of jobs before this current stalemate.

He talked about getting back on track, staying calm and getting people back to work. There was no word on an assessment of the ability of NSW health systems to cope or whether vulnerable communities were adequately protected.

“I think the place we went down provides the greatest security for the industry and the business community,” he said.

When the government announced its plans to ease the restrictions to 70%, Chant declined to say it was happy with the plan, but acknowledged it was cautious. Prof Mark Stoove, the head of public health at the Burnet Institute, told ABC that his general advice was to be extremely careful in lifting restrictions to 70%.

Now, as NSW reaches that milestone, the Perrottet government has doubled the number of people who can visit a home from five to 10, increased the number of people who can attend a funeral to 100, and increased outdoor gatherings to 30.

The indoor pools will also reopen.

So far transmission between families has been the main concern for epidemiologists.

More changes have been made to 80%, expected around October 21st. These include allowing outdoor events to range from 500 to 3,000, and for large countries to request exemptions from this limit if they have secure plans for Covid. This means that stadiums and racetracks can have large crowds.

Significantly, Perrottet has said that wearing masks will not be required in offices under the 80% vaccination mark, although the World Health Organization advises that they should be worn indoors where possible if the virus is circulating .

The Berejiklians plan had been to continue to have people working from home where possible and it is not clear whether Perrottet rejected this advice. But wearing masks was seen as an important incentive to bring people back to the office.

Freedoms are restricted to vaccinated people.

But, just a few days before socially distancing bars and restaurants open and sit down for drinks, there is no sign of an improved QR system promising that would also indicate vaccination status for the poor person who will check people in one place. Nor is there any word from NSW police on how it will be implemented.

The only advice from the government is to keep a digital or physical version of your vaccination certificates.

The good news for Perrottet is that case numbers in NSW are falling more than expected, are now below 600 a day and for now, the worst case scenarios in intensive care units, published a month ago by health department, have not been realized.

This gives a softening.

Perrottet says the changes to the rule are modest. But he also did not release any models to show what impact they will have, especially in the period between the 70% and 80% vaccination rate.

There is a calm belief at the moment that, yes, we can see some increases, but we hoped those increases would not be significant, Perrottet said in response to a question about modeling.

Faith is one thing. Facts and modeling are another. Some epidemiologists expressed some concerns about the changes and the acceleration of reopening

NSW University epidemiologist Prof-Mary-Louise McLaws said she was concerned about lower vaccination rates among young people under 40.

The age under 40 represents the majority of cases, and therefore the majority of transmission. In New South Wales, it is 69%. In Victoria, it is about 73%. This is great. And this is the group that should reach 80%, she said.

The Federation of Teachers is outraged by the lack of consultation on returning behavior to schools, especially as teachers need to be vaccinated to return to the classroom and little progress has been made in improving ventilation.

Becoming an enemy of the teachers union in the first week is an interesting move.

Perrottet is enjoying the benefit of the Berejiklians’ current cautious approach. The real test will come if there is a significant increase in NSW cases, as is entirely possible with significant sections of the population, especially young people, still unvaccinated.