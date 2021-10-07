NWT reports another record number of COVID-19 cases

The NWT Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) reported a record number of COVID-19 cases in the territory on Wednesday.

There are now 422 active cases across the NWT, an increase of 44 from the 378 cases reported on Tuesday.

More than 95 percent of cases are in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndiland Behchok.

OCPHO is reporting 266 cases in the capital area, an increase of 23 as of Tuesday, and 137 in Behchok, 18 more than yesterday.

Earlier Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola said she was extending collection restrictions in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndil until October 17 to help reduce the spread of the virus.

The territory also announced it was expanding those eligible to receive a third dose in Yellowknife and Behchok for people 75 and older and NWT front health care staff.

Public exposure announcements

OCPHO also issued public exposure announcements for the following locations, dates and times in Yellowknife:

Glen’s Grocer Your Independent, October 4 from 4pm to 6pm

Drug Mart Buyers, October 2 from 2pm to 5pm, and October 3rd from noon to 4pm

Walmart, Oct. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Your independent Rochdi store, on October 1 from 7:30 pm to 10 pm, on October 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm and on October 3 from noon to 4 pm

Rebecca Flowers, October 2 from 2pm to 5pm

Reitmans, October 2 from 2pm to 5pm

Canadian Tires on September 30 from 5:45 pm to 6:15 pm, and on October 2 from 4 pm to 4:30 pm

Individuals who were in any of these countries at these times should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status. If any symptoms occur, individuals are asked to isolate themselves and arrange testing.

Other communities

There remain five cases in Fort Smith, three in Wekwet and one each in Inuvik, utsel Ke, Fort Good Hope and What, as reported yesterday.

There are six cases reported in Hay River and K’atl’odeeche First Nation, an increase of three from yesterday.

A case remains in the mining area, at the Tch All Season Road workplace.

In its news release Wednesday, the OCPHO singled out the communities of Dln, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik, Saamba K’e, Fort Smith and Inuvik for achieving a vaccination rate higher than 75 per cent in all residents aged 12 and over. .