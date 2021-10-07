Iranian Foreign Minister Meets Senior Lebanese Officials | Hezbollah News





Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says Tehran will continue to support Lebanon as it battles a crippled economic crisis.

Beirut, Lebanon Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun to express Tehran’s readiness to support the impoverished country. Amir-Abdollahian will also meet on Thursday with recently-appointed Prime Minister Najib Mikati, President Nabih Berri, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and representatives of Palestinian groups. A spokesman for the Shiite political party Hezbollah, Iran’s main ally in Lebanon, told Al Jazeera that Amir-Abdollahian would also meet with representatives of the movement, but a date has not yet been set. “I would like to announce the sincere and determined stance that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as it stands, will always stand firmly close to the fraternal Lebanese republic,” Amir-Abdollahian said at Beirut airport after being touched late Wednesday. A small protest against the visit of Iranian foreign ministers took place in Beirut on Wednesday, with dozens of protesters protesting against what they perceive as Iran’s growing influence in Lebanon. The visit comes nearly a month after Mikati returned for a third term as prime minister to head Lebanon’s first full-fledged government in more than a year. Lebanon remains mired in an economic collapse that has plunged three-quarters of the population into poverty in recent months, as a fuel crisis has halted much of public life, with homes and hospitals trying to keep the lights on. One in four people now rely on food aid from the United Nations World Food Program. Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran is committed to supporting Lebanon in breaking the unjust siege. Last month, Hezbollah facilitated the import of Iranian fuel into the country through the Syrian port of Baniya and through unofficial border crossings. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. The secretary general of Iran-backed parties, Hassan Nasrallah, has consistently expressed an interest in improving trade with Tehran and Beijing, who he said were willing to support Lebanon with fewer restrictions than Western countries. Hezbollah has expanded its patronage and social service networks since the financial crisis hit the country, while state institutions continue to crumble. Prime Minister Mikati says he aims to improve ties between Lebanon and the international community, especially in the region. Ties with Saudi Arabia, an adversary of Hezbollah and Iran, are currently at an all-time low after Riyadh imposed a ban on imports of Lebanese products last April. The international community has urged Lebanon to reform its hit economy by ending rampant corruption and wasteful spending, restructuring its debt and dysfunctional electricity sector, and increasing transparency mechanisms in order to unlock economic aid. . Lebanon has resumed technical talks with the International Monetary Fund, hoping to resume negotiations on a bailout program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/7/iraian-foreign-minister-meets-top-lebanese-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos