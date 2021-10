DVIDS – News – The common multinational intergovernmental key to the fight against international crime.

FORT BENNING, GA On October 5, members of the current Transnational Network Intelligence Analysis (T2NIA) Course held a Joint Multinational Intergovernmental (JIIM) seminar here. Participants in the seminar were representatives from; Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Security Investigations, Center for Forensic Defense Science, Treasury Department, Drug Enforcement Agency and 470th Military Intelligence Brigade. SFC Frederick Sanic, T2NIA course director explains the reasoning for holding this seminar for T2NIA students. The seminar allows us to compliment the Curriculum with real-world perspectives on what these organizations are doing on the ground. It also allows our students to strengthen partnerships with organizations representing seminar participants. This gives improved mission effectiveness, Sanic said. During the presentations, students learned how agencies interact with each other, be it at the inter-institutional level or at the multinational level. Furthermore, the presenters talked about the tools available within their agencies to carry out their day-to-day operations. Captain Juvencio Allard Rojas, Panama National Border Service, commented. Presentations from various agencies helped us better understand the world situation, in terms of intelligence and security. It also shows us how these agencies interact with different countries located in different regions to fight corruption, drug trafficking and other transnational crimes. Moreover, how these agencies focus on specific objectives, according to the legal conditions of each country. The T2NIA course is an eight-week course that enhances students’ ability to evaluate, analyze, and strategize actions to dismantle threat networks. Students achieve this by applying various analytical techniques in an operational environment of illicit trafficking. Students learn commanders to develop situational awareness and use specific intelligence techniques during tactical operations, consistent with a focus on organized crime locally and transnationally. Furthermore, students discuss and work through integrated course scenarios on; human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military and the role of the military in a democratic society affecting the participation of security forces personnel in various common, inter-institutional, intergovernmental, multinational settings. Students graduate on November 19th. Date of Receipt: 10.05.2021 Posting Date: 10.06.2021 17:00 History ID: 406895 Location: US Online images: 105 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



