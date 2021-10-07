Some BC long-term care staff were disappointed that they were not eligible for the third COVID-19 strike





As the province continues to expand its right to a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a group of people believe they may have been bypassed. Some long-term care workers say they should be on the incentive list, given the vulnerability of those they serve and the length of time that has elapsed since their vaccination. READ MM MORE: BC will offer the third COVID-19 vaccine per 100,000 inhabitants with compromised immunity “Our staff actually got the first Pfizer vaccine in December and the second dose in January,” said Karen Biggs, CEO of Menno Place in Abbostford. “If Bonnie Henry is saying he’s been out for six months, it means he’s getting tired.” Long-term care residents in BC started taking their third doses this week. The story goes down the ad On Tuesday, the provincial health officer announced that 100,000 British Colombians “on average up to severely impaired immunity” would receive another third blow. This is after the province returns 300,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, Spikevax, to the federal government, to help immunize people in other countries. Dr Henry said Tuesday that those doses were not needed in BC















“The feeling is just a feeling of ‘please,'” Biggs described. “It breaks your heart that there is something out there – a tool in the toolbox – that we do not have access to.” In recent months, Menno Place, which houses approximately 700 seniors, has had three COVID-19 outbreaks. In one unit, nine staff and 20 residents became infected with the virus, all of whom were vaccinated twice. The story goes down the ad Biggs said her team “urgently hopes” the province will “change the plan” and offered incentives to vaccinated long-term care workers who work in close physical contact with their residents, whose average age is 89. READ MM MORE: Long-term care residents in BC to start getting COVID-19 vaccine next week Raman Brar, a care provider in Menno Place, said taking a third dose would give her more confidence that she is keeping her promise to provide “safe care” for all residents. “You become like their replacement family,” she explained. “We love these people.” While she appreciates all the steps that have been taken so far to keep long-term care homes safe, Brar called on Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to add staff to the priority list, “please, thank you.”















On Wednesday, Dix said “very significant steps have been taken” to ensure that long-term care residents are protected, including mandatory vaccinations for long-term care workers and the provision of booster injections to residents. The story goes down the ad In the third and fourth waves of the pandemic, he acknowledged, the recent outbreaks of the virus “have been mainly the result of staff arrivals”, but the province does not plan to give them a third strike. READ MM MORE: Lack of staff salaries, rapid testing contributed to the death of COVID-19 in long-term care homes before Christ: report “I appreciate BC care providers and their recommendations, but our recommendations come from public health,” he told a news conference in Victoria. The province will continue with its approach, he added, to vaccinate those who are most at risk of contracting the virus, suffering serious damage, or whose level of protection from two doses of the vaccine falls outside the protection they provide for those with healthy immune systems. Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, believes the trial is making a mistake in excluding long-term care staff, many of whom are close to becoming senior citizens themselves.















"The vast majority of operators and staff are happy to see residents receiving their third dose – this is their main concern – but if you are there vaccinating residents, why not vaccinate staff at the same time?" he asked. "We have staff shortages today, and if people have to isolate themselves and stay home because they have the Delta variant, then that also puts residents at risk." The call from long-term care workers comes after the first comprehensive review of COVID-19 deaths in the BC long-term care system found that care homes should have had more rigorous staff testing and a more comprehensive sickness payment program.

