Taliban still seeking international recognition | Taliban News

Kabul, Afghanistan Since taking power in August, the Taliban have been in a desperate quest to recognize his Islamic Emirate internationally as the official government of Afghanistan.

But so far, those efforts have not yet borne fruit.

It does not come from lack of effort, though group leadership has been busy. She met with United Nations officials who assured the Taliban last month that the body would continue its aid programs in the country.

However, the UN rejected the Taliban’s request to send its elected envoy to the General Assembly.

The group also met with representatives from the UK, who urged them to ensure that British nationals are allowed to leave the country. The UK also raised the issue of women’s rights in meetings with Taliban representatives.

The Taliban leadership, including figures appearing on international terror lists, also made sure to be present when aid shipments from Qatar, China, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Uzbekistan arrived at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Frozen assets

But none of these nations has yet declared their official recognition of the Taliban as the country’s legitimate rulers. This recognition is crucial, not only for the legitimacy of the Taliban, but also because the nation continues to fight after the United States, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund cut off Kabul access to more than $ 9.5 billion in loans, funds and assets.

The Taliban’s diplomatic isolation is in contrast to the last 10 years, which saw the group make several trips across the region as part of their peace efforts with the US administration.

Since their arrival in Doha in 2011, the Taliban had held numerous direct and indirect talks with representatives of various nations. These efforts have grown over the past two years, when they began official trips to Uzbekistan, Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan.

At the time, these visits were called Taliban world tours, between designated districts in Kabul.

Today, however, even foreign capitals that once eagerly announced the Taliban’s visit to their home countries have taken a hard line, even critical of the group.

Iran, which has long been accused of aiding and abetting the group, took on a cryptic tone when it spoke of taking over the Taliban from its eastern neighbor.

In a speech on August 28, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said: The nature of our relationship with governments depends on the nature of their relationship with us.

When the neighbors finally met this week, it was to discuss the status of the Islam Qala border crossing and trade tariffs.

A former Afghan official, speaking to Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity, said foreign governments that accept the Taliban as a legitimate government would be antithetical to diplomatic norms.

A terrorist group has no business to secure anyone, the official said.

The Taliban are part of the reality of Afghanistan

Janan Mosazai, a former ambassador to China and Pakistan, said that when these nations engaged with the Taliban before, it was a very different time.

In the past, Mosazai said, it was the actions of former US President Barack Obama that prompted other countries to seriously consider establishing ties with the Taliban since 2011.

By the end of his first term, Obama had ordered a troop increase, approved the Taliban presence in Doha, and announced the first official date of withdrawal from Washington.

Countries in the region assumed the U.S. was withdrawing from Afghanistan, which Mosazai said forced them to take seriously one of the leading fighters in the Afghan war at the time.

Mosazai says Iran, Russia and China began building relations with the Taliban by the end of Obama’s first term in office.

Likewise, sources who spoke to Al Jazeera at the time said that officials from regional and western countries had established direct and indirect relations with the group shortly after their arrival in Qatar.

Mosazai says the Taliban were once invited to Beijing, with all their Doha team coming to China, and even touring the Beijing-Shanghai bullet train.

Making the meetings public, Mosazai says these capitals, especially Beijing, were sending a very specific message in the future: Americans are out and the Taliban are part of the reality in Afghanistan.

Mosazai says he met with the Taliban in Pakistan in 2015 to start peace talks between the group and the government. But, he said, the Taliban delegation was cold and hostile in their tone and actions. They read from the notes prepared very clearly and never strayed from it, but they were very contemptuous of government delegations.

I do not want to go back to the 1990s

Since taking office, group leadership has been careful to get a more appropriate tone, often talking about press freedom, women’s rights and a general amnesty.

However, rights groups and Afghans on the ground say Taliban soldiers have been hostile and aggressive towards the Afghan people. In recent weeks, Taliban fighters have been accused of detaining and torturing journalists and killing and abusing protesters across major nations’ cities.

This change in dynamics has also affected the attitude of many countries towards the Taliban.

Moscow and Ankara, which, like Tehran, had been waiting for the Taliban for some peace talks, also said they would not accept a Taliban-led government until they kept their promise to form a comprehensive administration. Although Beijing has provided tens of millions of emergency aid, they have also not yet accepted the Taliban as an official government.

Sabawoon Samim, a Kabul-based analyst, says the years of group travel before the country took control were a reaction to their treatment during their five-year rule, when only Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the US recognized them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

They do not want to go back to the 1990s.

Samim says the Taliban still want to have solid relations with other nations and get help from them, including the US. In the last period in power, the group was unable to help millions of Afghans suffering from drought, famine and natural disasters due to a lack of diplomatic relations with major donor countries and the UN.

This, said Samim and others, is not a situation in which the Taliban want to return.

In a statement issued to The Associated Press after their first official meeting with UK representatives, the Taliban hinted at the same.

They started by talking about normalizing relations with all nations, before raising the issue of money. In return, we want the international community to return the cash capital of the Afghan nation to our nation.

But normalization still seems far away.

So far, both Italy and France have vowed not to have diplomatic ties with the group. Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused the Taliban of lying and said Paris refuses to recognize or have any kind of relationship with this government if the group fails to deliver on its promises.

In an interview with French radio ahead of the G20 summit in Rome, French President Emmanuel Macron said the entire G20 should have a very clear message that we will set conditions for recognizing the Taliban.

Macrons’ description of those conditions seemed to echo what many other world leaders have said since taking power on August 15th.

I believe that international recognition should come at a price, and the dignity of Afghan women, equality between men and women, should be one of the points on which we insist and should be a condition for us.

The former government official worries that giving too much credit to the Taliban for their years of exploring the globe and taking over a democracy in August could set a dangerous precedent for other armed groups.

A terrorist group acting as a proto-state undermines the global state system. It sets a precedent for other groups to do the same under the guise of supposed peace.