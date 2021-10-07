International
Travel insurance is adapting to a world with COVID-19, but there will be a catch
If the prolonged blockages have not been enough to make you fantasize about your next trip abroad, perhaps last week’s news last week that international borders will begin to reopen in November has done so.
But when international travel resumes it will not look the same as before, and COVID-19 has brought new risks that may affect you when you travel abroad.
Here is how travel insurance has changed since the international border was closed.
Will COVID-19 travel insurance cover?
As with securing travel before the pandemic, it will depend on the policy you choose.
Because most international travel from Australia has been suspended since March last year, most Australians have not had to worry about what might happen to them if they contract COVID-19 overseas.
When COVID-19 first shut down global travel, many Australians were not covered because most insurance policies rule out pandemics and epidemics.
But now some insurers have started offering travel policies for COVID-19.
If you get sick during a vacation and need to be isolated (or worse, go to the hospital for medical treatment) that may have ongoing effects on accommodation, transit and the people you are traveling with not to mention possible hospital bills.
COVID-19 coverage aims to provide a level of protection for those circumstances, but those policies will not cover everything, including a fairly large reason for plans being canceled across Australia.
This means that policies are unlikely to cover you if your plans are canceled or postponed due to state or international border closures, which can change quickly and with little warning.
Jodi Bird from CHOICE consumer advocacy group said there may be other ways to protect your money if your trip is affected by border closures.
“The main way to make sure you are covered due to border closure is in advance, make sure you are booking flexible bookings only for those flexible accommodation places,” he said, noting that it was always more difficult to cancel a reservation once you have closed the dates.
“If you have to cancel, ask the current provider if you can repay your money a refund or a loan. If there is no medicine there, then the next step is basically to raise them with your state consumer affairs body. “
Travel insurance can be affected by the advisory status of your destination, classified by the Australian Government Smartraveller service.
Usually, insurance will not cover you if you go to places listed as “do not travel” by Smartraveller.
Currently, every country in the world except New Zealand is listed as “do not travel”, but that will change when international borders reopen next month.
“Travel insurance will be available with some COVID-19 related coverage in these countries,” said an Australian Insurance Council spokeswoman.
COVID-19 uncovered travel insurance currently available from some international travel insurers, those traveling with exceptions to “Do not travel” countries.
She also said insurance, even without COVID-19 coverage, remained an important consideration for international travelers.
Mr Bird said the two biggest things to look out for when getting travel insurance at the age of COVID-19 were:
- Make sure your destination is eventually covered by your policy. Most policies will not cover you if you go to a country that the government advises against visiting
- Make sure your policy explicitly covers COVID-19 because it is not great
Will you have to pay more for travel insurance?
Mr Bird said it was difficult to predict how prices might change after COVID-19, given that the travel insurance industry had stalled.
“It’s hard to say how COVID will affect insurers’ premiums, so it’s possible you’ll have to pay more for that kind of coverage,” he said, generally saying, “The more that pay, the more you will be covered for “.
Lack of competition can also raise prices, as many providers have stopped offering travel insurance in the wake of the pandemic.
“There are far fewer travel insurers than a year and a half ago,” the bird said.
“It could actually mean that consumers may have to pay more.”
