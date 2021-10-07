Learn the burning lessons of healthcare workers from Covid-19-STAT

Wwith authorizations for several effective vaccines against Covid-19 and a strong vaccination program, concerns about the burnout of health care workers who have been on the front line of the Covid-19 pandemic for more than 18 months began to recede. Delta then became a family discussion as vaccination rates have fallen far short of expectations, keeping healthcare workers in the trenches.

Burning was an almost daily topic before Covid-19, but after numerous overwhelming rounds of pandemic and with the rise of infections again, this systemic fatigue has shifted from a concern to a crisis.

For many healthcare workers, this round feels personal and tragically preventable. Why? Because, since July, more than 99% of recent deaths from Covid-19 are among the unvaccinated people.

If the burn is not addressed, it can lead to lasting mental health complications. Numerous studies show cases of post-traumatic stress disorder in health care workers after the outbreak of SARS in 2002. Equally troubling, there is likely to be a continuous exodus of health care workers from industry unless health care executives take drastic and immediate measures to curb the rapid turnover rate.

Healthcare workers have appeared day after day, in the most difficult circumstances, and it is time to actually show up for them. Healthcare executives have a responsibility to strengthen resilience and protect mental well-being as healthcare workers continue to face the complexity of treating Covid-19.

Although tempting to push for focused improvement under the guise of Let’s Spend the Moment Before Making Any Change, delaying important work to address firefighting does not serve health care workers who need support and assistance. nowWith Although hospitals continue to see influxes of Covid-19 patients, there are steps that healthcare executives can now take to advance the much-needed and much-needed changes.

Recognize and articulate organizational goals and values ​​and relate these to current initiatives. Health care should not be willing to accept staff injuries and caregiver exhaustion as inevitable. Managers can and should prioritize creating a safety culture across healthcare where employees know they will be safe and supported within the workplace. Many other complex, high-risk industries, such as nuclear power and aviation, have implemented high-reliability practices with rigorous processes to protect employees and, by extension, to create safer operations. Covid-19 can be the catalyst to eventually move towards addressing ongoing health care safety issues in a deliberate, systematic way.

Speak in support of vaccines. Although healthcare executives may not be able to hide along with members of their clinical team, they can use their influence to speak out in support of Covid-19 vaccines. Misinformation about these vaccines is rampant, and managers and employees of hospitals, the health system, and medical centers can all play a role in increasing confidence about vaccines within their respective communities. Increasing vaccination rates is an essential element in finding relief for workers caring for Covid-19 patients and in standing by staff in a tangible and visible way.

Engage front-line employees early and often. Burnout is driven by workplace conditions and no one has a better perspective on what works and what does not in health care organizations than those who work directly with patients. They have seen that domestic policies and practices (which do not always conform to policies) have been pushed to the limit over the last 18 months and have invaluable knowledge. Successful change initiatives are informed by the experiences of employees at each level and in different roles. Importers It is important to engage them on the front line to understand their experiences and empower them as agents of change to help sustainably improve. More is more critical than ever to hear to learn what employees need now and to address their barriers and challenges.

Healthcare has countless lessons to learn from Covid-19 and even more opportunities to build stronger and better again on the other side of the pandemic. Health care leaders need to take these lessons to heart and foster positive and lasting change. The healthcare workforce and the people it serves deserve nothing less.

Anne Marie Benedicto is vice chair of the Center for the Joint Commission for the Transformation of Health Care.