WHO is now sending COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea: Coronavirus updatesExBulletin

Jon Chol Jin / AP SEOUL, South Korea The World Health Organization has begun sending COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea, a possible sign that the North is easing one of the world’s toughest pandemic border closures to get outside help. The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that it had begun delivering essential COVID-19 medical supplies through the Chinese port of Dalian for “strategic collection and further delivery” to North Korea. Edwin Salvador, the WHO representative in North Korea, said in an email to the Associated Press on Thursday that some items, including health emergency kits and medicines, had arrived in North Korea’s Nampo port after Korean authorities The North allowed the WHO and other UN agencies to send supplies that had stalled in Dalian. “Consequently, we have been able to ship some of our items to Nampo … (including) emergency health kits, medicines and medical equipment that will support essential health services in primary health care centers,” Salvador said. “We are informed that WHO items along with supplies sent by other UN agencies are currently still in quarantine at the seaport.” Describing its anti-virus campaign as a matter of “national existence”, North Korea had severely restricted cross-border traffic and trade over the past two years, despite strains in its already crippled economy. UN human rights investigators in August urged the Northern government to clarify allegations that it ordered troops to shoot in the eye any violator crossing its borders in violation of the pandemic closure. While North Korea has not yet reported a single case of COVID-19, foreign experts widely doubt that it escaped the disease that had affected almost every other country in the world. North told the WHO it had tested 40,700 people for coronavirus by September 23 and that all tests were negative. Those tested last week reported included 94 people with flu-like illnesses or other symptoms and 573 health care workers, according to the WHO report. Experts say an epidemic in North Korea could be devastating, given its weak healthcare system and chronic shortage of medical supplies. But despite the implementation of strict border controls, North Korea has not shown the same urgency for vaccines even though its massive immunization campaign continues to be delayed amid global shortages. Analysts say North Korea may be concerned about international monitoring requirements that would be attached to vaccines it receives from the outside world. There are also views that leader Kim Jong Un has domestic political motives to strengthen the country’s self-imposed blockade as he calls for unity and seeks to strengthen his control of power while navigating his most difficult moment. after almost a decade of rule. Salvador said the WHO is continuing to work with North Korean officials to ensure they meet the technical requirements for receiving vaccines through the UN-backed COVAX distribution program. He said the North has developed a national deployment plan to use as a reference when vaccines begin to spread. The latest WHO report came weeks after Kim during a ruling party meeting ordered officials to launch a tougher anti-virus campaign in “our style” after he rejected some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered through COVAX . UNICEF, which procures and distributes vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program, said last month that North Korea proposed allocating about 3 million Sinovac injections to be delivered instead. Some analysts say the North is looking to take more effective action amid questions about the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine. UNICEF said North Korea’s health ministry said it would continue to communicate with COVAX on future vaccines.

