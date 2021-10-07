



A decade ago, the Chinese government systematically dismantled the CIA espionage operation in the country, with informants captured or killed. Some former officials have blamed a breach of the agencies’ classified communications system, while others have blamed a former CIA officer later convicted of leaking secrets to China. Since then, the agency has tried to rebuild its networks, but the powers of Chinese governments to track the movements and communications of people have slowed efforts. A senior CIA official said the new technology center would help the agency stay ahead of new technologies that could identify spies. Over the past few years, the official said, the agency has worked to address new technological developments and by urging officers not to underestimate adversarial intelligence services. In CIA jargon, commerce is the skills that spies use to evade opposing operators, find new sources, and communicate with them securely. Technological advances from countries like China have forced the agency to update and improve their trade. And the senior official said the new focus on technology and China would help in those efforts to continue transforming their trading capabilities. The changes are also an attempt to perfect the sweeping CIA reshuffle undertaken in 2015 by John O. Brennan, when he became director in the final years of the Obama administration. Prior to the announcement, Mr. Burns contacted the agency’s former directors to inform them of his reshuffle and opinion, some of whom said the changes made sense to them. The CIA needs to adapt to the policy priorities of each new administration, as well as to the evolving global landscape of national security challenges and opportunities, he said. Brennan. If there is one country that deserves its center of mission, it is China, which has global ambitions and poses the greatest challenge to US interests and the international order. The new reorganization is not as extensive as Mr. Brennans. By z. Burns is undoing two changes imposed by Mr.’s successor. Brennans, Mike Pompeo, who was President Donald J. Trumps the first director of the CIA. Mr. Pompeo established mission centers focused on North Korea and Iran. Those groups will now be folded back into regional centers focused on the Middle East and East Asia. A senior CIA official said the completion of the independent centers of Iran and North Korea does not reflect any reduction in agencies’ view of the importance of those countries or a reduction in the threat they pose. But a review of agency operations concluded that Iran and North Korea were best analyzed within the context of their wider regions.

