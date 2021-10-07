International
Biden-Xi summit to set tone for US-China relations: Former Obama adviser
A summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may be the only way to find a way forward in strategic competition between the world’s two major economies, a former White House official said on Thursday.
Evan Medeiros, who was former President Barack Obama’s top adviser on Asia-Pacific, said only senior leadership in Beijing could help address the most contentious issues at the heart of US-China competition.
“There really is no other approach at this time that has such a great chance of working as it does, because of the way the Chinese system is structured, because of Xi Jinping’s power, because of the centralized decision, Medeiros, now a professor of Asian studies at Georgetown University, told CNBC “Squawk Box Asia.”
“I think the Biden administration is right to say not that they want to cut off the mediators, but they want to use that high-level commitment between Biden and Xi to somehow set the tone and overall direction of the relationship, he added Me
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi held high-level talks in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. This was their first personal meeting since the March meeting in Alaska, which began with an unusual public broadcast of complaints from both sides.
During talks in Zurich, the two sides reached an “agreement in principle” to hold a virtual meeting between Biden and Xi, sources told CNBC Kayla Tausche on Wednesday.
Relations between the US and China have remained difficult in recent years. The two sides have clashed over issues ranging from trade and technology, to human rights and the origins of Covid-19.
If there are some positives coming out of it, it would be fine, but this is not a big fusion of the relationship.
Scott Kennedy
Center for Strategic and International Studies
But bilateral tensions are not heading for a “major merger” even though communication between the two countries appears to be improving, analysts said.
Scott Kennedy of the Washington DC-based Center for Strategic and International Studies said the upcoming Biden-Xi virtual summit signals a “limited fusion” in bilateral relations. But it will help stabilize US-China competition and avoid accidents, he said.
“If there are some positives coming out of it it would be good, but this is not a big merger of the relationship,” Kennedy, senior adviser and trusted chairman in Chinese business and economics at CSIS, told CNBC “Squawk Box Asia “
Tensions over Taiwan
Issues discussed at the Zurich meeting between Sullivan and Yang include China’s actions regarding Taiwan, according to a White House statementwith
And Taiwan “for sure” will come out again when Biden and Xi hold their virtual meeting, Kennedy said. The meeting is expected before the end of this year.
Taiwan has reported several cases of Chinese fighter jets violating its air defense zone in recent days. The island said 148 Chinese Air Force planes have crossed the southern and southwestern part of the area in the four days since Friday marked China’s National Day.
This prompted the US State Department to urge Beijing to “cease military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan.”
The ruling Chinese Communist Party in Beijing claims that Taiwan, a democratic self-governing island, is a runaway province that should one day be reunited with the continent by force if necessary. The party has never controlled Taiwan, but has recently been more convincing in its territorial claim.
The US has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is the island’s most important international supporter and arms supplier. This angered China, which sees the US as interfering in its “domestic” affairs.
Medeiros, a former Obama adviser, said Taiwan is a “very, very challenging” issue for the US and China to resolve the issue.
“Building railings, setting boundaries begins with a clear, consistent and credible communication from the head of the US government to the Chinese government, so that they understand how we perceive these massive packages of strikes on Taiwan, as “They can stop a response from the United States,” he said.
Similarly, we need to better understand how Beijing is looking at our actions. I think there is a common misconception in Beijing that the US is looking to move beyond the “one China” policy, and that is what motivates some of their most aggressive activities. “
The “one China” policy refers to the concept that there is only one Chinese central government under the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.
