International Business Accidents: A 10-Year Review

A AIN A review of worldwide aviation accidents between 2010 and 2020 found that business jets were involved in 300 accidents, of which less than a quarter – 68 – were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 317 people. The review also showed that business turboprops suffered 610 accidents, of which nearly a third – 199 – were fatal, costing 702 lives.

Private operations accounted for the largest number of accidents, as well as the vast majority of flight hours. According to AIN searches, 206 business aircraft accidents – about 70 percent of the total – occurred under Section 91 regulations, of which 47, only a quarter of all private flight accidents, ended in death. As for business turboprops, 369 – or about 60 percent of the total number of accidents – flew as private missions. Of these accidents, deaths occurred at 115 – or just over 31 percent.

The United States accounts for nearly two-thirds of the world’s business aircraft fleet and a corresponding number of flight hours, so it is not surprising that the total number of N-193- business aircraft accidents was only double the 107 that include registered non-US aircraft.

Over the past decade, however, fatalities of unregistered U.S. commercial aircraft accounted for 31 percent of the total, while fatalities of commercial aircraft N numbered just over 18 percent of all crashes despite the fact that both segments had almost the same amount of fatal accidents-33 for non-US versus 35 for US In addition. the number of casualties on US planes was on average less than four per crash versus more than five casualties per crash on unregistered US planes.

With the exception of the unregistered business turboprop segment in the US, there were significantly fewer card accidents and deaths compared to private accidents in the last decade. However, the ratio of fatal accidents to the number of total charter accidents was approximately the same as that of the private segment: 1: 3.5, meaning one fatal accident for every 3.5 accidents. Moreover, because there are often more passengers on the charter flight versus one private flight, the number of casualties on the charter accident was generally higher compared to the private segment (Section 91).

The graphs accompanying this article describe the statistics in more detail, dividing the numbers by U.S. registration compared to unregistered aircraft in the U.S. and the regulatory segment under which the flight operated at the time of the crash. From the tables it can be seen that there was a fatal accident during the test flight of a manufacturer and that there were no fatal accidents involving partial operations in the last 10 years (or in any recorded year, for that matter).

US Jet Charter operators excelled

The fatal crashes that occurred during the N-number business jet rental operations far outstripped their American counterparts: three times as many fatal crashes and more than five times as many as those who died. Non-N business jets experienced 85 casualties in eight charter crashes over the past decade, compared to 18 who lost their lives in three part 135 operations on demand while flying N-number business jets.

On December 9, 2012, two pilots and five passengers died when the US-registered Learjet 25 crashed into mountainous terrain along the way on a charter flight between Monterrey and Toluca, Mexico. According to the final investigation report, the twin was at 28,800 meters when he landed suddenly and crashed into the ground at about 5,600 meters msl.

The crash investigators concluded that the pilots lost control of the aircraft for unknown reasons. Investigation of the crashed aircraft revealed no pre-crash damage at the flight controls. Investigators also had unanswered questions about the pilot’s qualifications.

The second fatal crash of the U.S. chart of the last decade was on November 10, 2015, when a British Aerospace Hawker 700A that “took off in controlled flight” while on a local approach on runway 25 at Akron Fulton International Airport in Ohio crashed into an apartment building. , killing two pilots and seven passengers. The meteorological conditions of the instrument existed and an IFR flight plan was presented.

The NTSB determined that the probable cause of this accident was “mismanagement of access and numerous deviations from the standard operating procedures of the company, which put the aircraft in an unsafe situation and led to an unstable approach; a descent down the MDA without contact visual with the runway environment; and an aerodynamic stable. “

Contributors to the accident were “the charter company’s casual attitude towards compliance with standards; inadequate employment, training and supervision of the flight crew; lack of a formal safety program by the company;” and insufficient FAA monitoring of the company.

The fatal Part 135 on-demand accident of the last decade occurred on September 27, 2018 when a Dassault Falcon 50 was unable to stop after landing, exited the bottom of the runway and crashed through a perimeter fence before hitting the ground killing two pilot and seriously injured two passengers. The NTSB determined the possible causes of the accident: emergency or parking brake systems to stop the aircraft during landing. ”

Jet and Turboprop Comparisons

Business jets and turboprops worldwide were involved in at least one fatal accident each year between 2010 and 2020. As stated earlier, all but three fatal N plane crashes occurred under Part 91. Private business jets without number N suffered about half the number of fatal accidents and deaths as private American operations.

The fatal fate of Part 91 involving the operations of an air frame manufacturer occurred on April 2, 2011, when an Gulfstream G650 crashed after an unmanned stand and rotation during a deliberate engine boot, killing both pilots and two flight test engineers. The NTSB attributed the accident to “Gulfstream’s failure to develop and verify take-off speed for flight tests, and to recognize and correct take-off safety speed (V2) error during previous G650 flight tests; the constant and increasingly aggressive efforts of the flight test team to achieve V2 speeds that were erroneously low; and Gulfstream’s inadequate investigation of previous unapproved G650 events, which showed that the company’s estimated angle of attack while the aircraft was in ground effect was too high. “

Accidents involving business turboprop operations typically outperform those caused by their turbojet / turbofan counterparts, and this has indeed been the case in the last decade. The number of fatal accidents was very close for N-numbered and N-numbered turboprops, but the number of residents who died in unregistered U.S. turboprop accidents was nearly 1.5 times higher than for those involving U.S.-registered turboprops.

That said, unregistered U.S. turboprops involved in private operations suffered far fewer accidents and deaths than U.S. Part 91 turboprop operations. The number of fatal accidents was essentially the same for turboprop certification operations registered in the US and not in the US, but the number of non-US fatal accidents was more than double that of US turboprops and the fatality counts four times higher. a lot.

The numbers in this article refer to all US and non-US registered business aircraft and turboprops flying worldwide under rules covering private, charter, positioning / ferry, testing, training, surveillance, ambulance, non transport -government military and pilot -state These statistics do not include accidents involving aircraft with all cargo and those that occur during illegal flights, strikes and deliberate actions, such as suicides.