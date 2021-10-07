ABC News Director Gaven Morris resigns after major contribution to broadcaster | Australian Broadcasting Corporation





ABC News Director Gaven Morris has resigned after six years in the lead, saying he will not sign a new contract as he wants to seek a new challenge. Morris, who created ABC News in 2010, was named news director in 2015 at the age of 43, having started as a reporter when he was 20 years old. Gavens’s contribution to ABC has been huge, ABC managing director David Anderson told staff in a surprise email Thursday. His strategic vision and drive and boundless energy have been integral to a range of accomplishments, including leading the 2010 launch of the ABC News channel; leading ABC News to grow in digital excellence; establishing ABC investigative journalistic powers and specialized reporting team; fostering a culture of diversity and Newss inclusion; and leading the strategy to make Newss content and services more relevant to all Australians. Morris started out as a copywriter for the then-Fairfax newspapers in Canberra in the early 1990s and has a background in 24-hour and international news with stays on CNN, Al-Jazeera English and Network Ten. I have decided not to pursue a new contract when my current contract expires and I have informed our doctor David Anderson that I am eager to seek my next challenge, Morris told staff. I gave David a lot of notice and I would continue to serve ABC for as long as he needed me. I will inform you about the recruitment process for the next director over the coming weeks. He leaves at a high level, with ABC News being the number one digital news site for more than a year since Rupert Murdochs surpassed news.com.au. But the success of ABCs digital news has made it more of a target for News Corp., which regularly attacks broadcast journalism at its points, especially the Australian one. As director of news, Morris is responsible for the largest news gathering workforce in the world: around 1,200 staff in the capital’s eight newsrooms, 11 international offices and three suburban newsrooms in Parramatta, Geelong and Ipswich. Potential in-house candidates include editorial director Craig McMurtrie and head of investigative journalism John Johnons. Morris, who turns 50 next year, has defended the 50:50 project to reflect the full diversity of modern Australia in the content and workforce of ABCs. “Through the work of all of you, I believe we have made more progress here in the last five years than we did in the previous 50 years,” Morris said.

