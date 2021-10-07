In the Iraqi elections, weapons and money dominate politics





BAGHDAD Outside the headquarters of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, one of the main Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, fighters have posted a giant flag showing the US Capitol building swallowed by red tents, symbols of a defining event in Shiite history. Election time in Iraq, and Asaib Ahl al-Haq blamed for attacks on US forces and listed by the United States as a terrorist organization is just one of the paramilitary factions whose political wings are likely to win seats in Parliament Sunday voting. Images of the 7th-century Battle of Karbala slogans and a contemporary quote promising revenge send a message to all who pass by: the militant defense of Shiite Islam. Seventeen years after the United States invaded Iraq and overthrew a dictator, before the country’s fifth general election a political system dominated by weapons and money is highlighted, and still divided mainly along sectarian and ethnic lines.

The race is likely to bring back the same key players in power, including a move loyal to Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, a coalition linked to Iran-backed militias, and the dominant Kurdish party in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Other key figures include a Sunni businessman under US sanctions on corruption.

In the middle there is light of hope that a reformed election law and a protest movement that spurred these elections a year earlier could bring in some candidates not affiliated with traditional political parties in Iraq’s dysfunctional parliament. But convincing disillusioned voters that it is worth casting their ballots will be a challenge in a country where corruption is so rampant that many government ministries are more focused on bribery than on providing public services. The militias and their political wings are often seen serving the interests of Iran more than the Iraqis. Almost no party has presented any political platform. Rather, they are attractive to voters on the basis of religious, ethnic, or tribal allegiance. I voted in the first election and it did not meet our goals and then I voted in the second election and the same faces remained, said Wissam Ali, walking along a downtown street holding the bumper of a car he had just bought in a market. The third time I decided not to vote.

Mr Ali, from Babil province south of Baghdad, said he had taught in public schools for the past 14 years as a temporary lecturer and had not been able to take a government teaching position because he did not belong to a political party. .

Beginning in October 2019, protests intensified, including in Baghdad and the southern provinces demanding basic public works and services such as electricity and clean water. Mostly young and mostly Shiite protesters demanded a change in a political system where government ministries are given as prizes to the larger political blocs. Protesters called for an end to Iranian influence in Iraq through represented militias that are now officially part of the Iraqi security forces, but only nominally under government control. In response, security forces killed nearly 600 unarmed protesters, according to Iraq’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. Other estimates put the number at 800. Militia fighters are blamed for many of the deaths and are accused of killing dozens of other activists in targeted killings. The current prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, came to power last year after the previous government was forced by protests to resign. While early elections were a key campaign promise, Mr. Kadhim has been unable to deliver on most of his promises by bringing to justice those behind the killings of activists, causing serious damage to corruption and deterring Iranian-backed militias.

As the already ruling parties are expected to dominate the new parliament, changes to Iraq’s election law will make it easier to select small parties and independent candidates. This could make this the most representative vote in the country’s post-war history. Despite mistakes in the electoral process, including, in recent years, widespread fraud, Iraq is still far ahead of most Arab countries in holding national and provincial polls.

It is not a perfect system, but it is much better than the old one, said Mohanad Adnan, an Iraqi political analyst. He said he believed the protests and their bloody repression had resulted in some established parties losing some of their support. Some candidates hope to take advantage of a backlash against traditional political blocs. Fatin Muhi, a history professor at al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad, said she was encouraged by her students to run for the post. Ms Muhi, who is running with a party linked to anti-government protests, said many people in her middle-class area had planned to boycott the election but changed their minds. When they found out that we were candidates for the protest movement, they said that we would give you our votes, said Ms. Muhi. We will be an opposition bloc for any decision made by corrupt political parties. In addition to anger and apathy, serious fraud in the recent parliamentary elections has spurred a boycott campaign.

To counter voter distrust that led to a record low turnout in the 2018 polls, election officials have gone to the doorsteps of people in some neighborhoods with voter registration cards. Election authorities wanted to make it as easy as possible for voters who do not trust the system, said Adnan, a political analyst. They are not motivated to register or receive their cards.

The 21 million registered voters in the country include one million old enough to vote for the first time. Despite TikTok campaign points and other tactics aimed at reaching new voters, many are boycotting the election. Our country is for us and not for them, said Helen Alaa, 19, referring to political parties and militias. Ms. Alaa, a first-year college student who said she would not vote, was at a demonstration commemorating the slain protesters. We tried so hard to explain to them, but they always try to kill us. Now they are trying to calm the situation in order to win the election and turn the same faces. Ahmed Adnan, 19, said: “Every election has a candidate who comes to a mosque near our house and promises to build schools and pave roads. The candidate continues to be elected, he said, but none of those things have been done. To help support his family, Mr. Adnan, who has no ties to Mohanad Adnan, works in an ice cream shop, earning about $ 8 a day. He is trying to finish high school by studying at home and entering just to take exams. His friend, Sajad Fahil, 18, said a candidate came to his door and offered to buy his vote for $ 300.

He declined to say which party he was running for, said Mr Fadhil, who is studying at a technical institute and is also boycotting the vote. In some areas where there is more money and races are more controversial, the price to buy a vote is up to $ 1,000, according to some tribal officials. Sheikh Hameed al-Shoka, head of the Anbar Tribal Council, said groups commissioned by several political blocs were buying thousands of people’s biometric ballots. Under that scheme, voters agree to give up their cards and later withdraw them outside the polling station, ensuring that they actually go to where they then vote as instructed. In a contest between the powerful Sunni speaker of parliament, Mohammad al-Halbousi, and Iraqi businessman Khamis al-Khanjar, Sheikh Hammeed said he had told his followers to support Mr. Khanjar. The tribal leader said both political figures were suspected of corruption, including Mr. Khanjar whom he admitted to having corrupt friends. But his friends have worked in government and offered something to the people, said the tribal leader. The others offered nothing. They provided only for themselves.

Falah Hassan and Sura Ali contributed to the report from Baghdad. Nermeen al-Mufti contributed to the report from Kirkuk, Iraq.

