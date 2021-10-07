Princess Haya: Pegasus Spyware Manufacturers Terminate Contract With UAE Following UK High Court Hacking Decision





Andrew McFarlane, the UK’s top judge, said in his ruling Wednesday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum used agents from Dubai and the UAE to attack and monitor the phones of his ex-wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, her legal advisers and staff, during an ongoing child custody battle over their two children using Pegasus software licensed in Dubai and the UAE by the NSO Group.

“Whenever there is a suspicion of abuse, the NSO investigates, the NSO warns, the NSO ends. The NSO is proud to prove its commitment to protecting human rights,” the company said in a statement.

“NSO did not hesitate to shut down the systems of previous clients, worth over $ 300 million. As the Honorable Court recognized – NSO chooses ethical standards over revenue.

“The court expressed its appreciation for the NSO’s co-operation, which was granted even though the NSO is not within the court’s jurisdiction.”

The software used included the ability to track targeted locations, listen to their phone calls, access their contact lists, passwords, calendars and photos, and read messages received through apps, emails and SMS. McFarlane said in his ruling that “the findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power.” “It is an abuse which is compounded by the way the father has challenged these allegations and instructed his lawyers. Despite the weight of the evidence, the fact of hacking was never admitted, nor the fact that such hacking was done by Pegasus “, Said McFarlane. “At no stage has the father provided any sign of concern for the mother, who is caring for their children, based on the fact that her phones have been hacked and her security infiltrated. Instead, he has assembled a team fearsome forensics to challenge the findings sought by the mother and to fight the case against her at every point, “he added. The verdict was announced Wednesday, following a one-year reporting restriction lifted by the Family Division of the UK High Court. In a statement Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed opposed the trial, saying it was based on “an incomplete picture”. “I have always denied the allegations made against me and I continue to make them. These issues relate to the alleged state security operations. As the Prime Minister involved in the private proceedings of the family, it was not appropriate for me to provided evidence on such sensitive issues either in person or through my advisers in a foreign court.Neither the Emirate of Dubai nor the UAE is a party to these proceedings and they did not attend the hearing.The findings are based on inevitably in an incomplete picture, “his statement said. “In addition, the findings were based on evidence that was not disclosed to me or my advisers. Therefore, I claim that they were made in a way that was unfair,” she continued. Dubai is one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. Because Sheikh Mohammed is the ruler of Dubai and the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, his lawyers argued that the Doctrine of State Act (FAS) -which prevents a court from investigating the legality of acts committed by a foreign state – undermined the jurisdiction of the UK high court in this case. In January, McFarlane and Justice Martin Chamberlain ruled that the FAS doctrine did not prevent the court from adjudicating Princess Haya’s allegations. The findings are part of a series of ongoing hearings in London involving Princess Haya, and follow a ruling given in March 2020, which concluded that Sheikh Mohammed had previously organized the abduction of his two daughters and forcibly returned them. in Dubai, where he held them against their will. The sheikh has consistently denied all allegations raised in the ongoing case.

