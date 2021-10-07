



The Japan Meteorological Agency first recorded magnitude as 6.1, with an initial depth of 80 kilometers (50 miles). The quake has since been updated to a magnitude of 5.9 with a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles), according to the USGS.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported some minor injuries in Chiba Prefecture.

The newly installed Prime Minister of the country Fumio Kishida – who took office Monday – said he had instructed officials to “do their best to help the victims and prevent further injuries”. A working group had been set up in his office to “gather information”, Kishida added.

The quake was felt strongly in Tokyo, according to city-based CNN reporters.

“We have a security warning app on our phones. It started to go off moments before it trembled saying” an earthquake is coming. “The tremor was really strong. I sounded and felt the house would be destroyed,” said correspondent Blake Essig. Photo frames, glasses and dishes fell from walls and shelves, he said. “My heart is definitely beating.” Another CNN correspondent in Tokyo, Selina Wang, said the continuous vibrations had lasted for more than 30 seconds. An alarm in her building urged residents to stay calm and reminded them that the structure was impervious to earthquakes. No abnormalities were detected in the nuclear facilities after the quake, Japanese Cabinet Chief Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said during an emergency news conference. One is located in nearby Ibaraki Prefecture. The Tokyo Electric Company said 250 households were without electricity in Tokyo. No tsunami alert was issued. A decade has passed since a strong earthquake and tsunami cut off power and cooling systems for the Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan, causing the worst-case nuclear disaster in the country. More than 20,000 people died or went missing and more than 100,000 others were evacuated. Authorities have spent the last 10 years Pneumatic area – a massive effort that experts say will take decades to complete.

