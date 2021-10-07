Liberals defeat Bloc in ChteauguayLacolle riding after recount

Following a recount, current Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan will keep riding in ChteauguayLacolle, defeating Bloc Qubcois candidate Patrick O’Hara by a narrow margin.

According to the Canadian Election, the final result was 18,029 with 18,017 a difference of only 12 votes, or 0.02 percent.

“The citizens of ChteauguayLacolle have renewed their faith in the Liberal Party and it will be a great honor for me to represent them for a third term in the House of Commons,” Shanahan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I thank Mr. Patrick O’Hara and his team for a great campaign.”

She acknowledged that recounting was a tedious process for everyone.

Chief Electoral Officer of Canada Stphane Perrault announced the recount in ChteauguayLacolle, located west of Montreal, on Friday. At the time, the difference between the two main candidates was 286 votes.

A big thank you to all the people e #Chateauguay-Lacolle for renewing their trust in me as a result of the recount of # elexn44 and thank Mr. Patrick O’Hara and his team for a great campaign. –@BShanahanLib

O’Hara was declared the winner by a margin of 0.59 percent over Shanahan, who was first elected in 2015. At the time, it was the seventh closest election in the federal election. Shanhanahan demanded the recount.

The Liberal Party said it was “important that every vote counted”.

“The Liberal campaign has full confidence in the avenues provided for in the Canada Election Act for close results like the one in Chteauguay-Lacolle,” Liberal spokesman Braeden Caleysaidin told CBC News.

Patrick O’Hara, the Qubcois Bloc candidate, lost to Shanahan after the recount. The party told Radio Canada on Wednesday that it had now accepted. (BlocQubcois.org)

Possible problem with ballot boxes

The recount began Monday and was conducted by Judge Anne Jacob of the Superior Court of Quebec.

Canada elections confirmed that it was discovered a possible issue with one of the ballot boxes after the results have been finalized. The agency did not provide details.

“Since its inception, Election Canada has become aware of a potential anomaly with the results reported for a single ballot box in a preliminary poll,” Canada Election spokeswoman Natasha Gauthier told CBC News.

A recount was also called in the Trois-Rivires constituency, requested by Conservative candidate Yves Lvesque.

The difference between the two main candidates in that ride was 92 votes. Block Qubcois candidate Ren Villemure was declared the winner almost two days after the election.