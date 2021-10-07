The CIA will focus on China with a new mission center





China’s new Mission Center “will further strengthen our collective work on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly hostile Chinese government,” CIA Director William Burns said in a statement. , echoing what the veteran diplomat had said during his time Senate confirmation sessions would be among his top priorities at the helm of the agency.

Other adjustments included a new Transnational and Technological Mission Center and a position of chief technology officer. This second mission center will focus on issues “critical to U.S. global competitiveness,” said a senior CIA official, including global health, economic security, climate change and technology.

CIA mission centers integrate key operations and analysis functions, says former CIA analyst in China Rodney Faraon, pointing to other major mission centers such as counterterrorism and counterintelligence.

“The idea is that the closer they work together, the more communication and collaboration, the better the results for the accumulation and production of intelligence. Better asset targeting, better insight into human resources,” says Faraon , who also served on the team’s daily presidential conference.

The two mission centers overlap naturally, as “the main area of ​​competition with China is technology,” the official added. “It is about innovation and ensuring that we will keep up with the pace of the technology revolution.” At the same time, the other two traditionally high-priority areas will no longer be independent but part of their own regions: The Iran and Korea Mission Centers will be included in the Middle East Mission Center and in Asia. East and center of the Pacific, respectively. The Korea Mission Center was established in 2017 to respond to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. “It really reflects the regional nature of those issues in many ways,” the senior CIA official said, while “China is truly global.” The official declined to say who would run the two new mission centers. The CIA statement said Deputy Director David Cohen would oversee implementation. “Involvement in other missions in larger centers is probably a function of resources and bureaucratic convenience. This does not mean that issues are less important,” Faraon said. “But the rise of China and [Technology] shows an added importance. He also better harmonizes CIA functions with his counterparts in [the Departments of] State and Defense “. Burns’ statement Thursday also reiterated the CIA’s need to diversify its ranks, an effort take from the leadership in the Trump and Biden administrations (although earlier this year the first CIA director like Trump, Mike Pompeo, criticized a recent post displaying a Latin officer , saying: “We can not afford to jeopardize our national security to appease a smart liberal agenda.”). Part of that effort is to speed up the period from applying to join the cleanup to get started. It is known to take years, and the goal is to reduce it to less than a year on average, the senior official said. The current process is “too long,” Cohen told a news conference last month. “One of the things we’re doing as part of this initiative is to reduce this time frame and use technology as a way to identify people who will not go through this process and get them out quickly, so we can “We focus our resources on those we think have a chance to succeed,” he continued.

