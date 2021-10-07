International
Economic Development Grant Helps NC Small Businesses Touch Global Markets | tidings
North Carolina has received a $ 727,315 federal grant to help small businesses across the state grow by increasing their access to global markets. Grant funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration (STEP) State Trade Expansion Program is managed locally by the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership (EDPNC).
Exporting companies are 17 percent more profitable than those that do not, said John Loyack, vice president of EDPNCs for Global Business Services. That’s because roughly three-quarters of the world’s purchasing power and over 95% of the world’s consumers are outside the US. “
Since STEP was established in 2010, it has supported the international trade goals of 1,700 North Carolina businesses.
“Over the past decade, this competitive federal grant program has become essential to help early North Carolina exporters or veterans reach those big markets,” Loyack added.
Qualified businesses with 500 or fewer employees can receive up to $ 24,000 per year in STEP refunds for a range of export building activities. They include exposure to virtual or personal trade shows, joining trade missions, translating marketing materials into foreign languages, and locating business websites in other countries. STEP also supports free export training workshops for company employees.
During the pandemic, we saw many more companies using $ 10,000 STEP grants to translate and create search engine optimization of their sites in their target international markets. With COVID-19 still restricting international business travel, businesses across the state need to generate more international directions and sales online, Loyack said.
STEP grants also offer businesses up to $ 5,000 to a booth at an international qualifying personal or virtual trade show; up to $ 3,000 for airfare and accommodation related to a personal event; and up to $ 6,000 for export services and marketing material that help reach international markets.
STEP grants are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses interested in learning more or applying should visit edpnc.com/STEPwith
