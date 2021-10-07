JSfirm detects database compatibility feature

JSfirm Aviation work website has developed a database compatibility feature that makes it much easier to view the registers of aircraft, dispatchers, mechanics and pilots licensed by the FAA. “We developed a program to make the FAA database searchable on the JSfirm website – because now that you go to the FAA website you need to know the person’s first and last names,” said Abbey Hutter, the company’s chief executive. .

The new feature allows customers to search the FAA database by city, state, distance and phone numbers for fast and targeted recruitment by phone, email and mail. Hutter said these skills are especially timely given the current wave of aviation employment in which employers are offering a variety of incentives, including large signing rewards, and will allow employers to compress the search process and create faster communications.

These new capabilities also complement JSfirm’s restart alarm service. “If anyone has an active job on our website, we will create a resume alert for them,” Hutter said. “So not only are they [employers] will get people who are finding the job and applying for it, but they will receive an email every morning or anytime there is a new resume matching that job. This allows you to look at those people, get to know their requirements and reach out. Kind is like a virtual recruiter. You do not have to worry about searching the database every day. ”

The current employment environment means employers need to be proactive, Hutter said. “In the past, you could leave a job up [on an online job board], sit on your hands and wait for the applications to come. You need to be more active now, ”using physical posters created from the database. “People are not applying for jobs like them. In the companies it came out of ‘no, we are not hiring’ during the pandemic last year and so far, ‘you have to help us, we need 150 pilots in the next six months.’ Now everyone is hiring and fighting for the same people.

“We looked at the number of people that major airlines are looking to hire over the next six months,” Hutter continued. “Numbers is a crazy number. Right now the airlines are reducing capacity because they have no staff, no crews. So the regional ones are also offering great rewards.”

They include $ 80,000 in pilot maintenance fees, higher base salaries, faster pay rises, $ 2,000 referral bonuses and 15 days guaranteed monthly leave and 35 days of Endeavor Air rest; signing $ 15,000 rewards, $ 180,000 retention rewards, and $ 10,000 referral payments to Piedmont Airlines; $ 20,000 Mesa Airlines registration bonuses; and a $ 5,000 sign-up bonus and a daily increase in Air Wisconsin.

CommutAir is offering a $ 18,000 sign-up bonus to captains. The messenger has promised that new employees will receive a $ 15,000 bonus, starting payment of more than $ 50 per hour, and retention bonus payments of up to $ 150,000. PSA Airlines is unveiling new employment bonuses of $ 15,000, CRJ-type assessment bonuses of $ 7,500, initial payment of $ 51.55 per hour, and retention bonuses totaling $ 150,000 while Horizon Air is offering ATP students $ 11,000 tuition reimbursement and a company performance bonus of $ 5,860.

In the main directions, Southwest is looking for 120 new pilots for classes starting in December; and American is looking to add 350 pilots this year and 1,000 next year, while current pilots are planning to make milestones in protest of overwork and lack of crew hotel rooms. United plans to add 10,000 pilots by the end of the decade and 25,000 employees overall by 2026.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines plans to add more than 1,000 pilots by the summer of 2022 to a clip starting at 150 a month now and 200 a month starting in January. Alaska Airlines is increasing its initial salary by 16 percent and will increase the salaries of all employees who have been with the company for two years or more by 25 percent. Hawaii plans to fill 400 positions and offer $ 2,000 signing bonuses.

While the job market is dire, Hutter said it has not yet recovered to the level it was in December 2019, before the pandemic began to weigh on the economy, but has returned to about 85 percent of that activity in its view. “December 2019 and January 2020 were the best times ever, but now the market is improving every month,” she said.

“The more a company advertises with us, the sooner they will get it [employment] must be completed, ”Hutter said, noting that the company is partnering with other aviation websites, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), to publish work.

In this environment, it is important for employers to maintain their presence on job boards, even after a separate opening has been filled. “It’s something like that [the results in a] Google [search], “Said Hutter.” You want to build rankings and stay close to the top. It has added value once you see it. ”

But Hutter stressed that JSfirm is a tool for – and not a substitute for – a strong in-house human resources department. “Sending hundreds of applications to a company will do nothing good if the company does not have a recruitment team and a personnel department to review them,” Hutter said. “As we review new resumes to ensure they are relevant to the industry as opposed to someone working at Waffle House, it’s up to the customer” to ensure the applicant is fit. “We are a sign on the side of the highway,” she added. “We are advertising.”