DexKo Global Inc. completes acquisition of Brink International | tidings





NOVI, Mich., KTZ, Germany and STAPHORST, Netherlands, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – DexKo Global Inc. (“DexKo”), a global leader in designed trailer tools, chassis assemblies and interconnected components, has completed the acquisition of European treadmill solutions specialist Brink International. This strategic acquisition enables its affiliate AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group (“AL-KO”) to expand its product portfolio as well as the traces of its operations and to give access to the new final adhesive markets, in order to continue the trajectory of strong group growthwith Based on Netherlands, Brink employs 900 colleagues in eight countries. Brink has a leading position in the market and a premium brand. Brink and AL-KO offer a portfolio of designed products that are critical to safety and performance. Brink’s product portfolio includes fixed, detachable, traction and next-generation drawbacks. The connection between traction straps and trailer connectors is a natural extension for DexKo that expands the DexKo technology field. With this new business unit, AL-KO will employ approximately 3,800 employees in more than 40 locations worldwide. “We are very excited to welcome Brink to the DexKo family,” he said Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global. “This acquisition expands our global leadership position, providing an extension to new products and technologies and significantly increasing our presence in the later market. Brink is in excellent business which is a great strategic fit with DexKo. We look forward to work with Brink team management and employees to continue growing. “ About DexKo Global DexKo Global Inc. is the world’s leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded in late 2015 through a combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters inside New, Michigan/ USA, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 manufacturing facilities and 49 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than $ 2.2 billionWith For more information, please go towww.readyworks.comwith AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group (“AL-KO”) is a global technology group and a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global. With high quality chassis and suspension components for trailers, leisure and commercial vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles, the group represents the best in functionality, maximum comfort as well as innovations to ensure greater driving safety. AL-KO includes 15 international brands AL-KO, Aguti, Bankside Patterson, Bradley, Brink, CBE, cmtrailer parts, E&P Hydraulics, G&S Chassis, Hume, Nordelettronica, Preston Chassis, SAFIM, SAWIKO and Winterhoff. The group founded in 1931 today has about 3,800 employees and more than 40 locations worldwide. Find out more at www.alko-tech.comwith About the Brink Group Brink Group is one of the European market leaders in traction systems with over 75 years of experience. Brink Group, based in Staphorst, Netherlands, has approximately 900 employees in 8 countries and manufacturing locations in Netherlands, FRENCH, South Africa, and ThailandMore information is available at www.brinkgroup.euwith Contact with the media: AL-KO Vehicle Technology Group Eva Doppler Ichenhauser Strasse 14 89359 Ktz +49 8221 97-8239 [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexko-global-inc-completes-acquisition-of-brink-international-301395342.html SOURCES DexKo Global Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_stocks/dexko-global-inc-completes-acquisition-of-brink-international/article_36dfe142-c26a-5002-86d9-7af919ce0c9e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos