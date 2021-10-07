Sotheby’s International Realty opens first office in Jamaica | tidings





NEW YORK, October 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sotheby’s International Realty announced today that Reside Realty Ltd has joined the network and will now operate as Sotheby’s Jamaica International Realty. The addition marks the continued growth of the brand in Caribbean and comes at a time of increased interest in secondary and tourism markets. The addition follows the recent expansion of the brand in St. Kitts & Nevis and marks 30th office connected to Caribbeanwith Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty is owned and operated by Julian Dixon AND Alexander Melville who bring 27 years of collective experience to the company. The office will be headquartered in the city of Kingston and will serve the surrounding island, including St. Andrew, Montego Bay, Eight rivers, and more. “Jamaica “offers a diverse luxury lifestyle which attracts a wide variety of shoppers,” he said. Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby’s International Realty. “In recent years, closed transactions have seen steady growth and new construction is booming on the island. The Jamaican market has historically been valued year after year with interest from domestic and international interest in North America, Europe, Canada, and finally Middle East, motivated by the numerous opportunities of the island and its tourism sector. “I want to welcome Julian and her team online and I look forward to working together to support the island.” “Jamaica is famous for the label “no problem” and that ‘s true for culture and lifestyle, “Dixon said.” I have always admired Sotheby’s International Realty brand and their philosophy towards customer satisfaction is related to our culture and mission. The island offers promises to buyers seeking opportunities through business ventures, vacation homes, retirement and income-generating properties. Our membership with Sotheby’s International Realty will be the first of its kind on the island and will bring value, excitement and global recognition to our market. “ The office currently has several sales associates supporting the island with plans for continued growth. Sotheby’s International Realty® network currently has more than 24,000 independent sales associates located in approximately 1,000 offices in 75 countries and territories worldwide. Jamaica Sotheby’s International Realty listings are traded on sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral and extended exposure opportunities generated by this resource, the firm’s agents and customers will benefit from an association with Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Real Estate marketing programs. Each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for Sotheby’s auction house smart clients. Today, the company’s global footprint includes approximately 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004, Realogy entered into a long – term strategic alliance with Sotheby ‘s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a subsidiary network, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a range of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s Auction House, founded in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.comwith The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company-owned brokers are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both units are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchise and real estate intermediation, relocation and settlement service providers. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunities Act. Contact with the media: Melissa bed, 973-407-6142, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-opens-first-office-in-jamaica-301395079.html BURIMI Sotheby’s International Realty

