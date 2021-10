Lincoln International adds Cyril d’Assigny as Managing Director | tidings

PARIS- (TELE BUSINESS) -7 October 2021– Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Cyril d’Assigny has joined the firms’ Paris office as Managing Director in the Consumer Group. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005228/en/ Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Cyril d’Assigny has joined the firms’ Paris office as Managing Director in the Consumer Group. (Photo: Business Wire) With more than 15 years of experience, Cyril will focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), specializing in the agri-food sector. It will provide advisory services to clients involved throughout the agricultural value chain, such as fast-moving consumer goods companies, family-owned businesses, cooperatives and private equity firms. Cyrils’s experience as an entrepreneur and M&A strategy leader for publicly listed corporations will enable him to develop constructive and creative solutions for clients who are sensitive to any strategic issues their companies are facing. Cyril has extensive knowledge of the agri-food sector and a clear vision of how the industry will evolve in both France and internationally, said Dominique Lecendreux, Managing Director and CEO of Lincoln International France. His background and ability to operate in a fast and dynamic market will be a great addition to the Lincolns Paris office and Lincolns global team of food and beverage experts. We look forward to him joining the team. Prior to joining Lincoln, Cyril was Head of M&A at Bel Soci Anonymous (ENXTPA: FBEL). Previously, he was Managing Director at Sodica (Groupe Crdit Agricole) and Director on the Deloittes corporate finance team, where he was responsible for the food and beverage firms network. Prior to that, Cyril pursued entrepreneurial ventures, setting up a mortgage loan website and serving as the purchasing power manager of a 120-store franchise chain in Europe. Cyril earned a specialized executive master’s degree with concentrations in finance and tax engineering from the ESCP School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Sorbonne University. Cyril commented, I look forward to joining the Lincoln International platform, bringing my many years of experience in addressing the global challenges facing the agricultural value chain with creative M&A solutions. I am particularly inspired to help companies and their shareholders aim to expand their business while maintaining profitability. Lincolns Collaborative Culture provides me with the optimal environment to pursue my passion for finding new ways to grow and create value for my clients, supporting them in achieving successful M&A transactions. View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005228/en/ CONTACT: Donna McSorley 973-886-1832 KEYWORDS: FRANCE AND EUROPE UNS UNITED KINGDOM INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING OF OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Lincoln International Business Wire Bus Right 2021. PUB: 10/07/2021 08:45 AM / DISC: 10/07/2021 08:46 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005228/en

