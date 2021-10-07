Montenegro harmonizes digital development with international goals

ITU News spoke with Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic about how digital technologies are advancing development and boosting economic growth.

How do information and communication technologies (ICT) fit into Montenegro’s social and economic development plans?

ICTs have become an increasingly important tool for economic development, expanding people’s opportunities to use modern technologies, fostering the digital economy and increasing international cooperation. Fast, secure electronic infrastructure and services have helped overcome the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montenegro’s ICT sector responded immediately to requests for new electronic services, which proved necessary for distance work, distance learning and e-commerce.

As a government, we want the ICT sector to help us identify problems in our community.

However, our country has a lot to do to reach its ICT potential. We need to promote local information technology (IT) companies and strengthen our competitive position in the market. We need to update the education system, attract new talent in IT and increase the number of highly skilled experts.

We need to work together to develop the skills that would bring us to the ranks of digitally developed countries. They are now our models.

What key actions is your government taking to promote national digital transformation?

Digital transformation is one of the six top priorities for Montenegrin society and a strategic principle of Government Plan 2021with

We are focused on creating human-centered policies, programs and services in the public sector to meet the daily needs of the people.

As COVID-19 has shown, we simply cannot survive if we stay offline. In Montenegro, as everywhere, people have been waiting for fast and convenient services, available on request.

This year we co-designed, with the technology community, Montenegro’s first digital transformation strategies and cyber security. The Ministry of Public Administration, Digital Society and Media led this process, setting development priorities until 2025.

We plan to improve the delivery of projects and services throughout government and provide public health, education and business services at the best possible level, always keeping the needs of citizens first.

Along with the unleashing of digital potential, can strong and purposeful regulation strengthen the country’s accession process to the European Union?

Often, technologies are advancing faster than legislation can. Montenegro faces the same situation as other countries on our path to deeper EU integration. In our EU accession process, we are trying to keep our laws, strategies and policies in line with EU and regional regulations.

Montenegro is part of the Sixth Western Balkans Roaming Agreement, which signals tangible regional co-operation and integration.

Ultimately, the goal is “Spruce up at home” services between the Western Balkans and EU countries.

We also fully support international conferences such as the ITU-TEAM Europe Regulatory Forum last month (co-organized with the Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services of Montenegro-TEAM) and Digital Summit of the Western Balkans, coming from 11 to 13 October.

What does the next 2021 Digital Summit aim to achieve for the Western Balkans?

Our capital, Podgorica, will host the 4th Digital Summit of the Western Balkans, organized by the Ministry of Public Administration, Digital Society and Media with the support of: tel Montenegro.

The event will bring together governments, businesses, regional organizations, CSOs (key security officials), academia and youth. It aims to create a digital platform to exchange ideas and proposals.

This year’s themes will provide a strong foundation for governments, the private sector, schools, hospitals and universities to become more efficient and innovative, to collaborate on key digital objectives, to empower young people and to build digital skills.

How can cooperation with International Telecommunications (ITU), the wider United Nations community and the EU, help advance regional and national digital development priorities?

Collaborating and collaborating with the ITU, the UN and the EU – especially in digital strategy and regulation – provides the fastest way to harness digital transformation and deliver meaningful solutions to all our citizens.

Montenegro is committed to providing better and more diverse digital services, cross-border cooperation and data exchange, in the region and with the EU.

This government will continue to enact laws that promote innovation and promote a digital society through e-government and e-business.

Our strategic documents set out the next steps to bridge the digital divide and set our path to a more modern society. In parallel, we are working on a national program to attract digital nomads – people who earn a living online without a fixed location. That is why we need to adopt regional best practices: make our country completely digital-friendly.

Consequently, our strategies are in line with the digital transformation envisaged by Europe by 2030. Digital knowledge and skills, secure and sustainable infrastructure and digitalisation of public services and businesses are all key drivers for Montenegro’s future development.

Image credit: Alexander Nadrilyanski via Pexels