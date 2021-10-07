NatWest faces 340 million fines after admitting money laundering failures | NatWest Group





NatWest faces a fine of up to $ 340 million after accepting three counts of improper monitoring of the $ 365 million deposited in a Bradford jewelery account. It is the first time a financial institution faces prosecution under anti-money laundering laws in the UK. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said NatWest, which owns 55% of taxpayers after more than $ 45 billion in state aid during the financial crisis, did not comply with the requirements of anti-money laundering legislation. Fowler Oldfields between November 7, 2013 and June 23, 2016. Fowler Oldfield was a centuries-old jeweler who closed after a police raid in 2016. The firm was described as the center of a multimillion-dollar money laundering business, following coronation court proceedings that followed. FCA prosecutor Clare Montgomery QC told Westminster court that when Fowler Oldfield was hired by NatWest his projected turnover was said to be $ 15 million a year. However, it deposited 365 million in just under five years. She said Fowler Oldfield turnover was projected to be $ 15 million a year. It was agreed that the bank would not handle cash deposits. However, it deposited 365 million, with about 264 million in cash. She said at its peak, Fowler Oldfield deposited up to 1.8ma days. NatWest pleaded guilty to three counts of Money Laundering in 2007. The criminal act, announced by the FCA in March, is the first against a bank under the law. NatWest will be sentenced in Southwark Crown Court on or before December 8th. Subscribe to Business Today’s daily email or follow the Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk The FCA said it would not take action against any current or former employees. The bank said it was not envisaging any other authority to investigate this behavior. NatWests chief executive Alison Rose said: “We deeply regret that NatWest failed to properly monitor and therefore prevent money laundering by one of our clients between 2012 and 2016. NatWest has a vital role to play in detecting and preventing financial crime and we take our responsibility to prevent money laundering by third parties extremely seriously. In the years since this case, we have invested considerable resources and continue to step up our efforts to effectively combat financial crime. We work tirelessly with colleagues, other banks, industry bodies, law enforcement, regulators and governments to help find collaborative solutions to this common challenge. These partnerships are crucial to counteract the significant and emerging threat of financial crime to society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/07/natwest-fine-money-laundering-failings-bank The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos