Tensions are rising between Modern, White House over vaccine production

But administration officials privately believe the reluctance is also driven in part by financial concerns: If Moderna were to agree to sell Biden administration doses to poorer countries, it would likely be asked to do so at cost, he said. a source, putting pressure on its outcome.

The attitude of the society has angered Biden senior health officials, who have oppressed Moderna executives in recent meetings that one person characterized as too intense. Discussions between the federal government and Moderna could undermine the Biden administration’s efforts to send more doses overseas as it begins firing boosters at Americans.

We need them to grow in the short term and dramatically increase the number of doses they are giving in low- and middle-income countries, said a senior administration official.

The White House declined to comment on the record. Moderna has not yet responded to a request for comment on the allegations regarding its financial motivations.

But amid continuing tensions, the company announced early Thursday that it would build a vaccine manufacturing center in Africa to produce up to 500 million doses each year. However, it has not selected a site or set a time limit for opening the facility.

While we are still working to increase capacity in our current network to deliver vaccines for the ongoing pandemic in 2022, we believe it is important to invest in the future, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Biden administrations strained talks with Moderna stand in stark contrast to its relationship with Pfizer and BioNTech. The partners refused government assistance to develop their vaccine against Covid-19, but worked with the administration to increase global vaccination. In September, the two companies signed an agreement with the federal government to deliver 1 billion doses of their vaccine for international donation by the end of September 2022.

The White House announced in August that it would begin the process of giving incentives to most adults within weeks, prompting criticism from leading federal scientists and outside health experts. They argued that the United States should focus on increasing vaccinations and donations of major domestic series across the globe.

Since then, the Biden administration has been trying to work with Moderna to find new ways to increase the doses available for donation.

This is something the administration is trying to get Moderna engaged for a long time, said one of the individuals with direct knowledge of the situation. It has been difficult.

Moderna said Thursday that its planned vaccine center would cost up to $ 500 million to build, and could eventually produce strokes for other diseases using the same mRNA technology underlying its vaccine. Covid-19.

But outside experts estimate that building a facility from scratch, hiring and training staff can take years. And the move is unlikely to satisfy a White House that just weeks ago set a goal to end the pandemic by next September.

“We want them to increase doses that can go in a very short time,” the senior administration official said. Billions of taxpayer dollars poured into the vaccine development have only deepened the frustration of U.S. officials with the company’s reluctance to further aid the president’s international efforts.

“The US government co-invented the vaccine. We have spent over $ 8 billion,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Moderna is also facing and resisting growing pressure from activists and international organizations to share the formula for its vaccine with manufacturers in other countries.

The Biden administration earlier this year formally backed the waiver of patent protection for Covid-19 vaccines to expand production worldwide. But that proposal is strongly opposed by both drug manufacturers and some European countries.