The 100-year-old goes on trial in Germany accused of Nazi war crimes





He is accused of being an accomplice to the murder in 3,518 cases dating back to his time as a guard at Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, according to the Neuruppin public prosecutor’s office.

The accused allegedly worked in the former Sachsenhausen concentration camp as a prison guard from 1942-1945, during which time tens of thousands of prisoners died in the camp due to forced labor, starvation, disease, medical experiments and ill-treatment.

More than 200,000 people were interned in the concentration camp, located on the outskirts of Berlin, between 1936 and 1945.

“The defendant is accused of aiding and abetting the cruel and insidious murder” in the concentration camp, according to the indictment.

His accusations “include the shooting of Soviet prisoners of war in 1942, aiding and abetting the killing of prisoners through the use of poison gas, as well as other shootings and the killing of prisoners creating and maintaining hostile conditions in the former camp.” of Sachsenhausen Concentration » Prosecutors have not named the centenarian in accordance with German privacy laws. Despite his age, the man is considered able to appear in court. Court hearings will last from two to two and a half hours a day. The court has set a total of 22 trial dates. Prosecutors spent 18 months investigating the person, according to Thomas Will, head of Germany’s central office for investigating Nazi crimes in Ludwigsburg. “We gathered evidence from various sources. The man’s name appeared during searches in Sachsenhausen and the Moscow Military Archives,” Will told CNN. “We looked at the time period where this person was placed and settled in and gathered all the evidence needed to pass the information to the local prosecutor’s office,” he added. Will told CNN that the charges against the defendant imply that a prison term could be expected, but said he could not comment on the outcome of the expected sentence. Germany is vying to bring to justice the last surviving perpetrators of Nazi war crimes – now in old age. Nearly eight decades after the fall of the Nazi regime, Will said the potential circle of issues to bring to justice the last surviving perpetrators of Nazi crimes is shrinking. “To date, there are only seven cases with local prosecutors. Last week alone there were eight cases with local prosecutors. It is a race against time,” Will said. “However, here at our headquarters for the investigation of Nazi crimes we are still assessing more cases, if they can be passed on to local prosecutors. All we can do now is help with our investigations to bring them those people on trial who committed the Nazi War Crimes. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/07/europe/germany-centenarian-war-crimes-trial-scli-intl-grm/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos