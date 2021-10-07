Ndakasi, Mountain Gorilla in Famous Selfie, Dies at 14 years old





Andre Bauma met Ndakas when she was only 2 months old, shortly after carrying the body of her dead mother. A decade later, Ndakasi died holding Mr. Bauma. She was 14 years old. Between those two hugs, Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was rocked for global fame. In 2019, Ndakasi (en-DA-ka-see) and another female mountain gorilla, Ndeze, bombed the photo of a selfie taken by a guard at the Virunga National Park in Congo, where they lived. When the image was posted on Instagram, it went viral. She shows a park ranger, Mathieu Shamavu, with a blouse and posing for a selfie, the two gorillas behind him. A gorilla looks over her left shoulder, chin down, another-day view on her face, looking towards the camera. The other leaned forward, as if determined to make it to the kick, a hint of a smile on the edge of her mouth. Hey! Behind them is another guard, hands behind his back, staring intently at the scene.

Yes it is true! park wrote in an inscription when the image was posted online. The photo pleased the internet and brought another round of attention to Ndakasi, who, by that point, had already lived a remarkable life. She was born in 2007 as a member of the Kabirizi group, one of eight gorilla families living in the 3,000-square-kilometer park, which lies between Uganda and Rwanda. The year she was born, there were only 720 mountain gorillas on the planet, according to the park. Now, that number has grown to over 1,000, according to the World Wildlife Fundwith Mountain gorillas live mainly in forests in national parks in Uganda, Rwanda and Congo. Climate change, traps set to kill other animals, harming people and people with guns are among the gorillas’ biggest challenges to survival. In April 2007, the Congolese park said its guards had found Ndakas trapped behind the dead body of her mother, killed by armed militia hours earlier.

Without any relatives of the juvenile gorilla, the guards considered it too dangerous to leave him alone. They took her to a rescue center, where she met Mr. Bauma, the park said. Throughout the night, Andre held the baby next to him, the park said.

The killings of other mountain gorillas like the Ndasakis family led to extensive security updates throughout the park. In 2009, a center focused on caring for orphaned mountain gorillas was established within the park. Mr. Bauma became its manager. In 2014, he and the gorillas appeared in a documentary titled VirungaWith Up to that point, Mr. Bauma and Ndasaki had approached. I played with it, I fed it, BBC citoi z. Bauma said in 2014. I can say that I am her mother. On Wednesday, the park announced Ndasaki had died on 26 September, after a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated. On Thursday, the park said that Mr. Bauma was not available for interviews. But in a public statement, Mr. Bauma said the acquaintance with Ndakas had helped me understand the connection between humans and great apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them. I loved her as a child, he added, and her cheerful personality caused me to put a smile on her face every time I interacted with her.

