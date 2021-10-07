The US submarine hits the submarine in the South China Sea





A number of sailors aboard the USS Connecticut were injured in the crash, officials said. None of the wounds were life-threatening, according to a statement from the US Pacific Fleet. It’s unclear what may have hit the Seawolf-class submarine while it was submerged.

“The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. The USS Connecticut nuclear plant and space were unaffected and remain fully operational,” the statement said. “The incident will be investigated.” The U.S. Navy did not specify that the incident occurred in the South China Sea, only that it occurred in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.

Connecticut was operating in the waters around the South China Sea while the U.S. and its allies were conducting a major multinational force show in the region, known as the Carrier Strike Group 21. Ongoing unmanned drilling by the U.S., UK, Japan , Australia, Canada and the Netherlands, including three aircraft carriers, training in and around the area.

On Saturday, 39 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets and transport planes, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ, prompting the Taiwanese Air Force to crash aircraft and deploy air defense missiles to monitor the aircraft. Two days later, China sent 56 aircraft to Taiwan’s ADIZ within 24 hours, the highest number since the self-governing island began publishing such numbers last year. “We are very concerned about the provocative military activity of the PRC near Taiwan,” US Secretary of State Tony Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Paris on Wednesday when asked about Chinese activity. “As we said, the activity is destabilizing. It risks miscalculation and has the potential to undermine regional peace and stability. So we strongly urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan.” Taiwan warns that China could invade by 2025 On Wednesday, Taiwan’s defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said China could be read to launch a “full-scale” invasion of the island by 2025, adding that “they currently have the capability” to attack , but they will have to “pay a price”. The Biden administration has shifted the focus of US national security policy from the wars of the past two decades to Beijing, which has been affirmed in the region and on the world stage. On Thursday, the Central Intelligence Agency announced the creation of a new mission center for China following a months-long review that found China to be the biggest long-term threat to the United States. The day before, national security adviser Jake Sullivan met a senior Chinese official in Switzerland in what a senior administration official called a “sincere, direct and wide-ranging discussion”. The meeting, which the official said had a “different tone” than a heated one between Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart six months ago, laid the groundwork for a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year in an effort to ensure stability. But the agreement in principle between the two leaders to meet did little to ease current friction in the region, nor did it facilitate friction around the South China Sea, where China has built a number of bases on reefs and artificial islands on disputed waterways. . In response to a report in the Wall Street Journal on the presence of US troops in Taiwan, the Pentagon stressed its support for Taiwan and its defense needs. “Our support for defense relations with Taiwan remains consistent against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China,” Pentagon spokesman John Supple said Thursday, accusing China of actions that “destabilize and increase the risk of miscalculation.” As relations between the US and China deteriorated, the State Department requested in June 2018 that US Marines be sent to Taiwan to help maintain the de facto US embassy there. At the time, there were only 10 U.S. troops in Taiwan, according to Defense Department labor force data, and only one was from the Marine Corps, which is the military branch responsible for embassy security. The number gradually increased to 19 bodies two years later, before jumping to 32 bodies earlier this year, the data show. Similarly, the number of US troops in China increased from 14 in 2018 to 55 now, most of whom are Marines. “The U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is governed by the Taiwan Relations Act and is based on an assessment of Taiwan’s defense needs and the threat posed by the PRC, as has been the case for more than 40 years,” Supple said. The comments are part of a series of escalating rhetorical attacks between the two superpowers involved in what Pentagon officials call the “Great Power Competition.” Earlier this week, China criticized the U.S. for what it called “irresponsible remarks” after the U.S. condemned Chinese military flights to Taiwan’s ADIZ. “Recently, the United States has continued its negative actions in arms sales to Taiwan and increased its official military ties between the United States and Taiwan,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

