How and why the Irish corporate tax rate changed

Significant changes have been announced in Ireland’s business tax policy.

The reforms will significantly lower a cornerstone of foreign direct investment delivery in the country – the tax rate of 12.5%.

What has been announced?

In essence, the government has said it will sign a plan, mediated by 140 countries from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, to reform global tax rules.

The proposals include the introduction of a 15% global corporate tax rate.

It will also give states additional rights to impose taxes on firms selling in their territory without having a physical operation there for tax purposes.

So does this mean that Ireland’s tax rate of 12.5% ​​has disappeared then?

Yes and no.

The reforms apply only to firms with a turnover of € 750 million or more.

So very large multinationals like Google, Facebook, Microsoft and many businesses in the pharmacy sector.

In total, 1,500 foreign-owned multinationals with subsidiaries in Ireland employing approximately 400,000 people.

There are also Irish firms that will be affected as well – 56 in total employing around 100,000 staff.

What about all the other companies here?

They can breathe relief because if their turnover is less than 750 million gold, then they will continue to pay the 12.5% ​​rate.

In fact, it affects the vast majority of businesses in Ireland, around 160,000 that collectively employ 1.8 million people.

Is this allowed?

Yes.

For most of the last few weeks, the Irish Government has sought assurances from the EU that it will not penalize Ireland under taxation and state aid rules for having two different rates, one of which is below the 15% OECD plan. .

Those guarantees have now been obtained, paving the way for the State to join the agreement.

Will the rate increase by 15% gradually though in the future?

The government certainly does not hope.

It also negotiated a lot since July to have a reference to “at least 15%” regarding the global minimum rate softened to just 15%.

This removes a lot of space for the minimum rate to be increased by stealing or otherwise.

This coupled with the EU agreement that it will not try to mark the OECD agreement by imposing a higher minimum rate on member states means that the 15% rate should remain.

Why is all this happening now?

For many years there has been growing dissatisfaction among many states that the global corporate tax system is not fair.

The frustration arose from the digital age, where technology firms were able to make huge sales and profits across borders without having a physical footprint in the states.

This meant that those states were not able to tax them on those profits.

Others also felt that many companies were not paying their fair share of the tax, using aggressive tax planning methods to reduce their bills.

So a process has continued under the auspices of the OECD that aims to clean up the system, making it fairer, more transparent and forcing businesses to pay what is thought to be needed.

Ireland has benefited over the years from the way the global tax system worked because it had a low rate of 12.5%, as well as a large number of foreign multinationals based here.

But it has been clear for some time that change was coming. The only thing Ireland could do was try to mitigate the damage.

And what will be the harm?

Only time will tell.

The Treasury Department has estimated that changes to countries’ tax rights could cost Ireland between € 800 million and € 2 billion a year when fully implemented – or one-fifth of Ireland’s corporate tax.

But this, in theory, can be offset somewhat by a rate increase to 15% for companies that have to pay it.

However, the fear is that without the 12.5% ​​rate, Ireland could lose or certainly find it difficult to gain multinational investment in the future.

The FDI community argues that this will not be the case – that Ireland has many other attractive features to offer investors who suffer greatly from change.

But if not, then in the medium and long term, the damage can be more severe.

It’s too soon to know now.

So what happens next?

Tomorrow, the OECD will hold a meeting of officials from all 140 countries involved in the process, in a bid to reach an agreement entirely on the line.

Last July, 130 countries agreed to the changes included in the proposals. Since then, four others have joined.

Ireland was one of the few remaining properties and now that it has agreed to register, it removes a major hurdle.

However, it is unclear whether the changes agreed since July have the support of all 140 states or not. We will know more tomorrow.

When does all this take effect?

In theory, if 140 states agree, it goes into effect by 2023.

But the Minister of Finance described the implementation deadline as very ambitious.

While the outline of the plans is close to agreement, when it comes to implementation, the devil will be in the technical details.

There is also the question of whether Joe Biden can get his tax reform package, which includes the OECD deal, through the US Congress.

Because if the US fails to compete with it, the whole venture is pointless.