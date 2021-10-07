Exhibitors highlight leather and rug options

You can not get more touches than carpets and leather in the inner arena of the business jet cabin, and there is no better place to see the world’s largest collection of these luxury materials and learn about their selection and care than NBAA-BACE. Eager to reconnect after prolonged blockage, exhibitors this year are displaying new collections, new styles and a renewed sense of optimism as business aviation buzzes into life. Below are some of the exhibitors and carpet and leather products that make the news this week at NBAA-BACE 2021.

Scott Group custom rugs

Along with the products that display each of its brands, Scott Group custom rugs (Cabin 1459) is presenting two collections this week in Las Vegas. Stripe, the newest member of Scott’s Q6 collection line, is a “sophisticated two-tiered neutral tone loop design” that can be custom made in just six weeks, said Jennifer Kirchgessner, director of design and development product. The “very versatile” Q6 line rugs are used by both OEM and market customers, she said.

Grand Rapids-based carpet maker Michigan is also debuting a collection of classic geometry-inspired tuft patterns, created in warm wood tones and deep mineral tone accents.

Scott team members can explain product options that meet the full range of customer design, usage time and pricing needs, from carpets “available in as little as two weeks” to our fully customizable, custom-made models by hand, “said Kirchgessner.

For rugs that combine luxury and custom durability, “We recommend a dense pillar product,” said the interior professional. Other elements to keep in mind when designing carpets: “Think about the mix of colors, colors and tones that complement the interior, while also hiding dirt and contamination.”

Regular wiping and maintenance are also important for extending the life of your carpet, she advised. “Our carpets are usually replaced, not because they are worn, but because the owner is updating the aircraft and wants to refresh the interior.”

Today, durability is influencing the material choice of carpet stylists and their patterns, colors and patterns. Scott has been working “with warmer neutrals recently influenced by wood tones,” Kirchgessner added. “Colors from nature like mineral greens and clay reds used as accents continue to be popular. We like to use and mix color in a subtle way, but that adds dimension to the carpet.”

Townsend leather

“Skin is a product that is best valued by touch, feeling and even smell to show its beauty,” Alison Martin said in Townsend leather, a manufacturer of third generation family upholstery leather and decorative leather used in premium aircraft interiors. “We’ve lost the one-on-one conversations we have with many industry partners at trade shows, so we’re extremely excited to be exhibiting in person and seeing our friends and industry partners and being part of the NBAA.” The BACE show once again. “

Townsend (Booth 1325) was busy during the pandemic, said Martin, the company’s director of sales and marketing, “increasing our capacity by purchasing new machinery, and developing new products and ways to create beautiful skin.” The results are displayed here in Las Vegas.

Townsend’s newest collection, Stingray Serenade (a product also known as shagreen), is inspired by marine life and is offered in an updated range of seven colors ranging from neutral to red, green and a smoky blue. The unique small scaled pattern can be used anywhere, from bunk beds and tools to armrests and armrests, and finished with a matte, tone-on-tone tips, or a metallic tip for added shine and shine.

Examples showcasing Townsend’s newest capability, digitally printed leather, are also debuting. Using new high-precision machinery, New York-based manufacturer Johnstown can create standard and unique inserts of decorative patterns through a combination of technical stitching and pattern recognition. About two dozen standard patterns from the Townsend sewing program that include digitally printed leather are on display.

Some of the complete concealments featured on the Townsend stand also have digitally printed patterns, “to show off beautiful prints without visible match lines, quilted panel patterns, and more,” Martin said.

New leathers from the Stacy Garcia for Townsend leather collection are also on display, presented in five models, with personalization available.

Martin noted that Townsend derives all its raw material from Europe, which produces what many consider to be the largest and cleanest skin in the world, in part because of agricultural regulations that serve to improve the quality of agricultural products. The company also completes all dyeing, engraving, hand-applied applications and final coloring techniques in its factory, ensuring consistent and superior quality.

Tai Ping

For Hong Kong Tai Ping (Cabin 2565), NBAA-BACE‘The return is “a joyous reunion, we collaborate so much with our customers,” said Susie Parker, the aviation sales representative of the custom-made carpet manufacturer. “Technology has allowed us to continue the design process remotely” during the pandemic, she said, “but we have lost face-to-face visits and interactions.”

During the blockades, “Our aviation business actually did not see a major slowdown, and once the mandates were lifted and the vaccine was distributed, it has been unstoppable for all of our teams,” Parker said.

According to his NBAA tradition, Tai Ping is debuting new models on his screen. “Product development is the lifeline for our customers,” Parker said. Moreover, the company has “invented” its screen this year to display one of the debut models – Atelier by Fang Collection, a new collaboration with global fashion stylist Fang Yang. “Fashion is fashion translated into fashion rugs,” Parker said.

Raw Collection, Taxonomy Edition is also featured. Fashion carpet collections are complemented on the Tai Ping display with smaller, more focused capsules that highlight its completion offerings and renovation markets.

Tai Ping offers more than 80 different materials, including wool, silk, cashmere, linen and cotton. Its standard pom box, or yarn library in stock, contains 560 color choices and the company produces more than 2,000 unique colors a year. Towards the trend, “We’re seeing lighter tones specified including white, bone, sand and almond. And grays seem to be a steady trend,” Parker said. “Jewelry tones are passing a moment, with red, green and blue or dark brown and fiery black” the predominant color choices.

Long focused on the durability of its materials and processes, Tai Ping operates from a Green Label Plus certified plant that incorporates wastewater management, energy efficiency and emission reduction technology, supporting dyeing, production and operations. hand clutch. Despite technological improvements, “A team will always have their hands on the product, fine-tuning, shearing, carving, engraving and viewing over every square centimeter to ensure the quality achieved is in line with our customers’ expectations,” Parker said. .

But leather and thin carpet could not find their way on business jets without expert cutting and sewing, which leads many top-tier providers to NC Carpet and Upholstery sewing machines (Case 3645). The North Carolina-based company is showing off a whole new product line, including “a monster addition” to its upholstery sewing machine line that is “perfect for aircraft interiors,” said CEO Mal Maher at the helm. of the exhibition.

NC Carpet offers sewing machines for every application, including “all styles to accommodate deep-seam sewing, for double-needle sewing and bed-sewing machines for difficult sewing applications, where maneuverability is paramount,” Maher said. Auxiliary products – including carpet yarns, cassettes and cutting and cutting tools “to simplify any sewing workroom” – are also on display.

Maher added, “We serve what we sell, stock parts and supplies and ship on the same day.” The company has also launched a new industry podcast, featuring in-house guest aircraft experts, called “NC Shop Talk,” Maher said.

This will mark NC Carpet’s 20th consecutive NBAA exhibition. “We know this year’s show will be a home show,” Maher said. “Our family has served the in-house aviation community since the 1950s, from OEMs to mom and pop upholstery shops.” And in this year’s edition, “We have approximately 40 to 50 exhibitors who are also clients, including Duncan Aviation and Honda Aircraft,” Maher said. “Seeing them every year in a truly family environment, along with new clients, is extraordinary.”

Meanwhile, based in Carson, California Lonseal Flooring (2764) offers vinyl flooring material available in a wide range of models for aircraft interiors, often featured in high traffic and spill-prone areas, including cabin entrances, galleries and toilets.

“We have nothing new to add to our current aircraft collection, as Covid almost shut down our factories,” said compangt marketing manager Lace Greene-Cordts, but the products still set the pace for the reasons the company emphasizes: they are aesthetically pleasing. Nice; easy to clean and install; low or no VOC emissions; slip and water resistant; and stable. Moreover — and critical to today’s market — Lonseal offers antimicrobial vinyl flooring from owner GreenMedic, and the material is already involved in the construction of most Lonseal aircraft vinyl sheet flooring products.

Floors with antimicrobial agents in their formulation are much better protected and protected by a wider range of organisms than floors treated with just one top-layer antibacterial agent, according to Lonseal.