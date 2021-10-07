Lummi students design experiment for International Space Station | tidings

International
Lummi students design experiment for International Space Station
Pupils of LUMMI National School Lummi have space in their mind.
Fourth graders in Alana Marshalls classroom design patches while kids in Gary Brandts tech class build rockets from household items and experiment with robots.
In Riley Thuleens High School class, students discuss the logistics of different types of space-based experiments and how they can be designed to be performed on the International Space Station.
These experiments are not hypothetical. Next year, an experiment designed by students at Lummi National School will be loaded onto a rocket and sent to the space station, where astronauts will complete it as they orbit the Earth at more than 17,000 kilometers per hour.
It’s such an amazing opportunity, Brandt said.
Brandt is in his fourth year at Lummi Nation School after working at Northwest Indian College from 1989 to 2018. He retired, he says, for an hour, before Lummi National School approached and t ‘asked him to come and teach there.
Brandt said he remembers seeing the Russian satellite Sputnik flying overhead in 1957 and thinking: By the age of 20, I will be on the Moon.
It didn’t work that way, but through the Space Flight Student Experiment Program, Brandt said students can reach space in another way, and Lummi Nation School science teacher Andy Rodrigues said it’s more important than ever.
Our students can really go into space, Rodrigues said. This is a real idea, not far off at all. They are 12, 13 now. My Sons 12. He could go into space, really. This is actually a job potential at this point.
Brandt discovered the Space Flight Student Experimentation Program via an email from a colleague.
People will often send me small chunks of things that are happening and if it looks like something that is going to be really exciting, I will jump on it and explore it and see what happens, Brandt said.
Brandt researched the program of the experiment and knew immediately that Lummi Nation School students could handle it.
Funding the project would require at least $ 25,000, and Brandt made it happen through a link he made with the Mount Baker Foundation, which came in at $ 25,000.
After Lummi Nation School presented the project to the foundations board, they donated another $ 25,000. The money will potentially help fund a trip to the Kennedy Space Center to see the rocket launch, as well as the cost of sending the school experiment to the space station.
The grant is a total grant of $ 50,000, said Debbie Ahl, executive director of the Mount Baker Foundation. It aims to support a combination of entry fees to be part of this whole process and for the experiments to go into space. The remaining $ 50,000 is a flexible fund created to support community involvement and engagement.
Ahl said the basic support of the project stems from his support for the Lummi Nation School and the nation itself.
The Lummi Nation School is a small school and this is a very exciting project where students will engage in scientific methodologies to be able to link their experiments and STEM learning to the International Space Station missions, Ahl said. It’s such a great opportunity for students. The Mount Baker Foundation also has such respect for the Nation River and the level of family and community engagement that we saw this as an opportunity to have this focus on both scientific innovation and a broad innovation that the community itself wants to be able to wrap it up, that we want to support the Lummi nation in every way we can.
With the funding secured, now is the time for the Lummi Nation School to complete its experiments. The whole process of designing these experiments started with school teachers introducing the idea why it is interesting to work in microgravity in the first place.
Everything we know and want and understand comes from the gravitational fields on Earth that affect everything, Rodrigues said. We have scientists and technology and companies that are heading towards Mars, almost literally. It will easily happen in the next 10 years. Well then, people on their way to Mars. How they would do this is that they have to do a lot of experiments in microgravity to see what basically happens to everything, because we have never seen it in the absence of gravity.
These experiments could lead to discoveries related to how microgravity affects the human body, chemical reactions, biological reactions and more, and Rodrigues said constraints are just another piece of the puzzle to solve students.
For students like Serena-Jo Pantalia and her fifth graders in Thuleens, it is a difficult problem to solve, but one that they are dealing with every day.
Brandt said the experiments should be contained in a small silicone tube that is nine inches long. There may be staples to do it in one, two or three rooms, and astronauts aboard the space station can grab, grasp and shake the tube. This is.
We were limited in what we could do, which gives us a lot of opportunities to be creative, a lot of opportunities to think about it and come up with unique solutions, Brandt said.
Pantalia said she was initially interested in testing the effects of microgravity on the starfish’s cellular reproduction, but she and her class soon discovered they would not be able to keep the starfish alive on the trip.
Now I’m thinking about seeds and plants, Pantalia said. How will something thrive and how will it grow properly in microgravity.
The experiment design process is a competition within the school. Different groups within different classes will work on their experiment ideas and those ideas will be presented to a community review board composed of Lummi Nation School faculty members, professors from Northwest Indian College and local educators. The panel will look at the proposals and select three predecessors.
They are sent to people (Student Space Experiment Program) and they will go through another table of scientists and things review, sending them back if they think some things need to be corrected or changed, Rodrigues said.
Brandt said the experiment selected by the last three will be built by students at the school as part of the 16th mission of the International Space Experiment Student Program at the International Space Station. That experiment will then be sent to Texas, packed and then sent to the Kennedy Space Center and loaded on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will take it to the space station.
As of today, however, it all has to do with designing that little experiment.
“Once we realized how small the tube is, it took us a little bit back, but I say we were doing quite well now,” Pantalia said.
It’s a competition, and not all school experiments will be solved, but Pantalia is more than okay with that.
We win or we lose, we win, she said. This is wonderful. Our little Native American school that you would not think would have this opportunity; for me, win or lose, I will take it.
