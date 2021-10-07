North Korea Accepts Covid Supplies, and Other World News





The World Health Organization said Thursday it had resumed deliveries of medical supplies to North Korea to help its Covid-19 response, in what appears to signal a softening of the closed border policies implemented by Pyongyang at the start of the pandemic. . Tha agency its shipments of medical supplies, along with other international supplies destined for North Korea, were blocked in China after Pyongyang sealed the country’s borders in January 2020 when Covid-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern. North Korea’s Ministry of Public Health told the agency several months ago that it would allow the blocked supplies to be shipped through China’s northern Chinese port of Dalian, a WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said in an email statement. As a result, the agency had shipped some of the medical equipment and supplies to North Korea’s Nampo port, he said.

The WHO said its shipments to North Korea included health equipment, medicines and other medical equipment that would support essential health services at primary health care centers. The agency said it was told these supplies remained under quarantine in Nampo. In other news from around the world: Authorities in FRENCH announced that, as of October 15, Coronavirus screening tests would no longer be free for unvaccinated people, signaling a new phase in governments’ strategy to encourage vaccinations. The change means unvaccinated people will bear the financial burden of meeting the coronavirus status test required by a law passed this summer before entering cafes, restaurants, theaters and many other indoor venues.

The 14-day average of new daily cases of coronavirus in Spain dropped below 50 per 100,000 people on Thursday for the first time in more than a year, Reuters reported. Prime Minister Pedro Snchez called the return to low-risk status a crucial milestone on the road to recovery on Twitterwith

Starting Saturday, Greece will begin a two-week test to remove some pandemic restrictions in regions where coronavirus cases have been highest, but for the most part, only vaccinated people will be able to enjoy the added freedom. Restrictions especially a curfew from 1am to 6am and a ban on music in bars and restaurants were imposed last month in red areas in much of the north of the country and parts of its center, as a way to fight the fourth wave of the virus. With But unvaccinated people who can not prove they have recently recovered from Covid remain banned from indoor environments like bars, cafes and restaurants.

