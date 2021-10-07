News from the Mediterranean, North Africa and the British Isles





Over the past two months, work has progressed in the HAEi Virtual Workshop for the Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. We have completed the video recordings, and I have been working with the Regional Patient Advocate for Central and Eastern Europe, the Benelux and the Middle East on the new website for the Middle East and North Africa. This will be a fantastic event and a great resource, and we are pleased to have received confirmation of attendance from a number of physicians in the regions. HAEi TrackR has been translated into Portuguese and Spanish, and I have informed all the countries in my region that it is now available. Member organizations in Spain has promoted this through its social media channels and newsletter, as other countries have done. HAEi has also opened the Academy of Advocacy, which is available to individual patients and member organizations, and we have worked to promote this. The emergency room poster is now available for Portugal, Israeli, Libya, and Mauritania, which will help raise awareness of EAS in emergency settings. I have worked with doctors in Portugal to produce and submit a letter to the Ministry of Health and the Drug Authorities and supporting Spain in preparing for the annual meeting and patient courses, which we hope will start after the summer. Work is also progressing on setting up the HAE group at Tunisia and creating their own website. In June, the 12th Euro-African Congress of Allergy and Clinical Immunology was held in Algiers, Algeria, with a session on HAE in Children and Adults, with Professor Laurence Bouillet from France. Finally, I am pleased to announce that Ruconest has been accepted by the Pharmacists Commission from La Paz Hospital in Spain and will be available in Madrid soon. Working with the pharmaceutical company, we hope that this will soon be available in other regions as well.

