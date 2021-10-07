Alberta announces support for businesses trying to enforce COVID-19 restrictions





The Alberta government has announced new support for businesses to help them implement and enforce COVID-19 measures, including the provincial version of a vaccination passport. The measures, unveiled Thursday by Prime Minister Jason Kenney, include a one-time, $ 2,000 implementation grant for small and medium-sized businesses using Alberta’s exemption program; a $ 1 million fund to support training to ensure employee safety; and a doubling of fines, from $ 2,000 to $ 4,000, for individuals who mistreat public-facing workers trying to enforce it. “We have heard cases of individuals who are not in favor of vaccinations, who are not in favor of giving that ID, entering and harassing front-line workers in small businesses in Alberta,” said Doug Schweitzer, Minister of labor, economy and innovation, the thenews conference said. “This is completely unacceptable. We want to send a strong signal that that kind of behavior will not be tolerated in Alberta. We cannot accept it. It is not part of our culture. We condemn it.” The restriction exemption program, launched Sept. 15, allows businesses to ask customers or clients to show evidence of complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Kenney said legislation is being developed to protect businesses from legal challenges over the exclusion program to require workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Also, the QR codes that were developed as part of the vaccine documentation test should be fully operational next week, he said. 1,254 new cases, 10 more deaths There were 1,254 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in 15,600 tests for a positivity rate of 8.1 percent, said at the press conference Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta Chief Medical Officer. “Encouragingly encouraging to see for four days [test-positivity] below 10 percent, but it is too early to declare victory, “she said. As of Thursday, 1,094 Albertans are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 248 patients in intensive care units. There were 10 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 2,814. The number of active cases across the province fell slightly to 18,411. The fourth wave of Alberta, driven mainly by the delta variant, began around the end of July, with active case counts and hospitalizations escalating rapidly through August and September. Intensive care units have been overloaded, thousands of operations have been canceled and military medical assistance has been called in to ease the pressure. With the arrival of Thanksgiving, Hinshaw warned Albertas to limit the size of meetings this weekend in order to avoid another increase in cases, which could lead to more strain on the health care system.

