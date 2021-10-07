International
Singh says the NDP is prepared to stop supporting the Liberals
OTTAWA – Jagmeet Singh warned Thursday that he is ready to “stop voting” on liberal legislation he disagrees with, including the budget.
The NDP leader signaled a tougher stance on co-operation with the Liberals in Parliament, saying he “will not take nice or good words as a matter of course” from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Singh said promises from Trudeau would not be enough to win NDP support in Parliament. The award would be “concrete action” on NDP priorities, such as extending the COVID-19 benefits that will expire this month.
At a news conference in Ottawa, Singh said he wanted to see a “positive signal” from Trudeau that he was willing to work with the NDP.
He revealed that Trudeau had not yet received the phone call to discuss co-operation in Parliament on the policies they agree on, or to negotiate.
“They have not arrived and have not signaled that they want to negotiate or talk so far – that’s good,” Singh said. “I’m not worried because they know where we stand.”
As in the previous Parliament, Trudeau’s minority government will rely on the votes of other parties to advance its legislative program.
Singh made it clear that Trudeau could not take NDP support for granted.
“We are prepared to keep our votes and that is why we are calling on the government to show that they are interested in working together,” he said.
The “concrete action” Singh is seeking includes guaranteed paid sick leave for workers and a ban on financial support for low-income retirees who amassed pandemic benefits. Providing indigenous communities with clean and safe drinking water is another priority.
“I expect them to signal their interest (to work together) by doing any of these things we talked about,” he said.
The NDP leader said he was “very skeptical of the words and promises of Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals. Because they do not keep them.”
Promises made by Trudeau in the past, such as about pharmacy, were not materialized in policies, Singh said.
However, the NDP leader added that if he sees evidence from the Liberals that “they are really interested in working for the people” they can “rely on my support”.
“We have kept our votes in the past and we are prepared to do it again,” he warned.
On Wednesday, Singh met with members of the NDP group for the first time since the election. The NDP returned 25 deputies to Parliament – just one more than in the last election, despite spending $ 25 million on their campaign.
Singh said a review would see if the party should have campaigned harder on the ground. It will also be seen if Singh’s tour of the country, which saw him visit more than 50 targeted trips, paid off.
Singh said he was “proud” of the overall campaign, but “disappointed” that so many NDP candidates had narrowly lost a seat in Ottawa. In about 12 games he said the NDP came within one or two percent of the profit.
Melanie Richer, communications director of the NDP, confirmed that the review, led by veteran party strategist Bob Dewar, would also examine why the party had not achieved key objectives in Toronto or Quebec.
The NDP announced Thursday that its group has elected deputies to fill key seats, including Vancouver MP Jenny Kwan, who will serve as group chair, and Blake Desjarlais, a newly elected Metis dual leader in Edmonton, as deputy. group leader.
Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice will continue as vice-president of the NDP, and Peter Julian of BC will continue as leader of the House.
“I am very proud of our team and know that these MPs will work hard to ensure that people have a voice that can be relied on in Ottawa,” Singh said in a written statement.
“I will rely on MPs in these important leadership roles as the young Democrats work to provide for Canadians in this minority parliament.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on October 7, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/ndp-prepared-to-withhold-votes-in-parliament-including-on-the-liberal-budget-singh-1.5615293
